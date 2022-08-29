Original title: FLOWER NINE｜”Cezanne·Four Seasons” Immersion Art Show Ya Praise the Beauty of the Four Seasons

Travel through time and space to capture the inspiration of modern art. Taikang & FLOWER NINE “Cezanne·Four Seasons” immersive art show will start slowly at Suzhou Guardian·Youai Art Center on August 27, 2022. Wearing Chinese clothes, you can visit Cezanne’s “Four Seasons” to freeze the beauty of the fleeting seasons. And in the art world, walk gracefully. Elegance and timeless beauty.

FLOWER NINE entered the Taimiao Painting Exhibition from the Palace Museum, and entered the Guardian Youai Art Center from the China Oil Painting Academy. Under the infiltration of art, its pursuit is engraved into the DNA of the brand. When clothing becomes the carrier of art. Clothes are not only functional, but also works of art that carry aesthetic ideas. This FLOWERNINE “Cezanne·Four Seasons” immersive art show pays tribute to Cézanne, meets the starting point of modern art, and makes a warm artistic resonance for his works to visit the first stop in China – Suzhou Guardian·Youai Art Center.

Beauty is the eternal pursuit of FLOWER NINE Floating life is like a dream, wandering freely. The FLOWER NINE haute couture series has always been committed to the pursuit of beauty. For example, the series of clothing exhibited in this big show, dazzling shadows cut through the darkness, and under the bright light, it reflects the new life of fashion. Texture and light hold the pulse of the seasons. Gilt clothing, shining stars. Mellow color, smudge elegant style. There are both luxurious and complicated aspects of Western aesthetics, but its luxury is not superficial, but a refined thinking based on the school of Eastern aesthetics, transformed into a higher-level aesthetic expression. Haute Couture and Pragmatism FLOWER NINE has always adhered to a persistent and tenacious attitude towards the integration and innovation of culture, art and design. Let haute couture not be purely about workmanship, but become a conceptual output of self-expression, the pursuit of a lifestyle. For example, the high-end ready-to-wear series exhibited in this big show is neatly tailored, penetrates elegant silhouettes, and draws on the laws of modern art. Mixed with repetition and lightness, you can realize the endless four seasons. Combine art with pragmatism and integrate it into consumers' lives. In this Taikang & FLOWER NINE·Cezanne Four Seasons theme conference, I would like to thank Taikang Insurance Group's high-end customized brand – Happy You for the full support. Taikang Insurance Group has been listed on the Fortune Global 500 list for five consecutive years. "Happy Date" combines virtual insurance products with physical medical care and health care services to build three closed loops of "longevity, health and wealth". Create a big health industry ecosystem, turn the ideal of "from the cradle to heaven" into a realistic business model, and provide customers with a full life cycle of healthy wealth planning solutions. Art is inseparable from vitality, and there is an artistic agreement with FLOWER NINE in late summer and early autumn. FLOWER NINE private advanced customization brand has always been adhering to the brand idea of ​​discovering beauty, exploring beauty, creating beauty and inheriting beauty, insisting on attaching Eastern and Western aesthetic ideas to the soul of clothing, and showing the inner language of clothing while being gorgeous in appearance The pursuit of fashion makes clothing both cultural connotation and fashionable. In the production process, it is laid out with ingenuity, and the aesthetic memory is woven by hand. FLOWER NINE reconstructs the art space. In addition to the linearity of time, the early spring sprouts in the midsummer, and the late autumn stands in the cold winter. Art inhabits all things, like paintings, like neon clothes, timeless and new.