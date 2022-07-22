Listen to the audio version of the article

The latest fashion shows have brought energy and optimism and nails follow this common thread. A real explosion of colors, some bold, juicy neon shades that break the obsession with the neutral. The nail art is inspired by floral prints: the flowers are illuminated by the sun’s rays, an invitation to dare, the nuances of the glazes know unusual combinations, fuchsia to orange, green to dark purple.

“That summer calls the desire for color is a certainty and this year with the heat in advance, we started the choice of summer manicures with bold colors”, says Daniela Pianese, nail champion and manicurist, known on social media as @ladanip_. «The fluo, with a glossy or matte finish, is also required for the pedicure. But there is always room for pastel colors, wisteria and lilac together with blue are the most popular shades for nails. Flashy colors at all ages? If before the choice of nail art or strong colors were taken into consideration only by the very young, today it is no longer the case. They are suitable for those who feel at ease regardless of their age ».

Nails that shine with a vintage touch

Super bright and eccentric nails that mix shapes, designs and styles, a mix that many fashion houses have brought to the catwalk, combining vintage vibes with a futuristic touch. The nail design recalls flower power, a passe partout on any occasion, some flowers and leaves are drawn with watercolor for a retro touch to the manicure. Passion Nails, an Italian brand, was inspired by a sparkling summer with the Spot Effect and Rainbow Unicorns Cat’s Eyes semi-permanent nail polish collections and the Glitter Power color gel collection, four glittery flou shades. The first collection offers five bold and sparkling shades that contain small thin black particles of different sizes that allow you to play with your imagination to create shell-effect nail art or spot manicures. The second collection offers sweet and delicate nuances embellished with multicolored micro glitter, very rich in reflections to create Cat’s eye shades with a rainbow effect.

He brand Opiinstead, with the new Power of Hue collection, it offers 12 limited edition shimmer shades in three different formulas: Gel color, Infinte shine and Nail lacquer (on sale at www.qvc.it). The tones are bold and bright, ranging from fuchsia to electric turquoise, from purple to candy pink, from lilac to blue. There is no shortage of neutral shades that balance the shades of citrus orange, bright yellow, lime green and hot pink.

Beautiful and healthy nails

We all want naturally beautiful, strong and durable nails, but they don’t always have these characteristics. Nails like facial skin are not all the same and they too vary from person to person and require targeted products and treatments. “Taking care of the nails also means cleaning them correctly, hydrating and nourishing them in depth to keep the skin barrier healthy, protecting it from aggressive external agents”, explains the manicurist. «For a restructuring action on the nails, it is useful to apply castor and olive oil that can make them stronger and at the same time act on the cuticles to soften them. If the nails are damaged it is recommended to take supplements, for a month, based on iron, selenium, zinc and amino acids. Semi-permanent or reconstruction? If done correctly, both are fine. It should be noted that not all nails are the same, for example for some nail problems, the semi-permanent may not be indicated. Reconstruction, on the other hand, manages to get there where the semi-permanent can not, such as being able to overcome nail biting, but also to fulfill the simple desire to have longer or differently shaped nails ».