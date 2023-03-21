“Va’ pensiero, sull’ali dorate”: This impressive hymn of longing from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera “Nabucco” will be performed at the opening of the season with the orchestra and choir of La Scala in Milan under its music director Riccardo Chailly, and with Italian grandeur opens the doors to the 111th season in the Vienna Konzerthaus. The program for the 2023/24 season is filled with sensational highlights, exciting new things and well-known familiar ones from all musical genres: in over 61 cycles, 646 ensembles and soloists bring musical liveliness, diversity and excellence to the stages of the Vienna Konzerthaus in around 450 events.

Great orchestras and soloists and some anniversaries

17 major international orchestras will be guests, 177 debuts and many anniversaries will be celebrated: the opening concert is dedicated to Giuseppe Verdi on the occasion of his 210th birthday, his Messa da Requiem will then be performed by the orchestra and choir of the Volksoper Vienna and the Vienna Singing Academy performed under Omer Meir Wellber; we celebrate that too Bavarian State Orchestra and its 500th anniversary with Vladimir Jurowski and soloist Yefim Bronfman; the 200th birthday of Anton Bruckner 2024 will be honored in several concerts; On the occasion of Arnold Schönberg’s 150th birthday, star violinist and portrait artist Patricia Kopatchinskaja performs the “Pierrot lunaire” and plays with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra his Violin Concerto op. 36; the Minguet Quartet celebrates the 100th birthday of the great protagonist of New Music, Luigi Nono, on January 29th, 2024. The Kronos Quartet turns 50 Music of Youth 40, and also the brilliant brass section of Mnozil Brass cheer on the occasion of their 30th anniversary. Also for 30 years the Musicbanda Franui the audience in Vienna concert hall with their idiosyncratic and cross-border artistic versatility. And the duo has been interpreting for 10 years now BartolomeyBittmann Classic, enriched with rock and jazz, completely new. Also in literature concert hall there are anniversaries: we are celebrating Karl Kraus’ 150th birthday on April 28, 2024 with a reading by Karl Markovics, accompanied by music from the New Vienna Concert Schrammeln.

A separate new cycle is dedicated to one of the most successful conductors of our time: Franz Welser-Möst. As chief conductor for many years, he is at the podium of his Cleveland Orchestras to be experienced with Simon Keenlyside, with the otherwise strong presence again Vienna Philharmonic he leads Mahler’s 9th symphony and with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra with soloist Leif Ove Andsnes Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major op. 73.

The famous Goldberg Variations by Johann Sebastian Bach can be heard in two different interpretations: in November 2023 with Víkingur Ólafsson and in April 2024 with Fazıl Say. For a recital evening, the exceptional pianist Lang Lang will return to the Great Hall of the Vienna concert hall return. (…)

Statement by Matthias Naske, artistic director of the Wiener Konzerthaus: “We look forward with confidence to the varied and demanding 111th season in the Vienna Konzerthaus, which is consistently geared towards artistic excellence. The carefully curated program is based on people’s expectations and desires. The Vienna Konzerthaus keeps its finger on the pulse and radiates far beyond the country’s borders as an exemplary vibrant cultural institution.”

