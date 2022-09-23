Source title: Flying in the Snow × KAKAO FRIRNDS × Li Yitong “patted” you, let’s say “Peach” together happily!

In September, Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series down jacket was officially launched. At the same time, Xuezhongfei also officially announced Li Yitong as the brand image spokesperson. They brought a new wave of young power to Xuezhongfei and continued to inject full vitality and trendy ideas into the brand. With a highly recognizable IP image and a huge fan base, KAKAO FRIENDS is very popular among young people. Their aim is to “add happiness to daily life”. The brand goal of “same frequency resonance” is highly consistent. The surprising combination of two dynamic, fashionable and cute brands is not only the expectation of the public, but also the performance of their brand concepts. It can be seen from the cute and creative design details on the down jackets of Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series that both Xuezhongfei and KAKAO FRIENDS attach great importance to this cooperation. Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series down jacket not only uses 20D anti-down matting nylon, ingeniously selected duck down, professional anti-drilling technology, but also has a variety of colors and styles to choose from, which is both functional and fashionable. Let the young people who are chasing the trend have more space for free matching, which is also the rich experience of the Xuezhongfei brand trusted by young people in clothing design. At the same time, in order to make the down jacket not only a warm clothing, the designers also integrated the classic elements of KAKAO FRIENDS such as PeachFiv, JAY-G, MUZI into it. After very ingenious and creative design, the down jacket has become more cute and cute. , full of personality, thus becoming the carrier of young people’s happy “peach”. See also Art Critic | Film and Television Remakes That Need to Be Restrained - Feelings About the New Version of "The Massacre on the Nile" - Xinhua English.news.cn In addition, Li Yitong, the brand spokesperson of Xuezhongfei’s official announcement, is a powerful actor who dares to pursue dreams. From dancer to actor, she uses her performance to infect every audience. She is not just a film and television flower active on the screen, she is steadily accumulating At the same time, he is also bravely chasing his dreams. For Xue Zhongfei, who focuses on the young consumer market, her vitality, fashion, trends and brand “rejuvenation” development coincide. This dynamic combination will lead the public to be happy together. Xue Zhongfei is willing to be a soft landing point for everyone’s happiness. Let “Yi Tong and you be happy” is not only a slogan, but also a way to break through the constraints and release the suppressed attitude towards life. Here, “Peach” is not a long-term escape, but a brief relaxation, so that the spirit can be satisfied, so as to better meet various opportunities in life and work, and find the meaning of life again, and in this “Peach” Have fun on your journey!

In September, Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series down jacket was officially launched. At the same time, Xuezhongfei also officially announced Li Yitong as the brand image spokesperson. They brought a new wave of young power to Xuezhongfei and continued to inject full vitality and trendy ideas into the brand.

With a highly recognizable IP image and a huge fan base, KAKAO FRIENDS is very popular among young people. Their aim is to “add happiness to daily life”. The brand goal of “same frequency resonance” is highly consistent.

The surprising combination of two dynamic, fashionable and cute brands is not only the expectation of the public, but also the performance of their brand concepts. It can be seen from the cute and creative design details on the down jackets of Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series that both Xuezhongfei and KAKAO FRIENDS attach great importance to this cooperation.

Xuezhongfei X KAKAO FRIENDS joint series down jacket not only uses 20D anti-down matting nylon, ingeniously selected duck down, professional anti-drilling technology, but also has a variety of colors and styles to choose from, which is both functional and fashionable. Let the young people who are chasing the trend have more space for free matching, which is also the rich experience of the Xuezhongfei brand trusted by young people in clothing design.

At the same time, in order to make the down jacket not only a warm clothing, the designers also integrated the classic elements of KAKAO FRIENDS such as PeachFiv, JAY-G, MUZI into it. After very ingenious and creative design, the down jacket has become more cute and cute. , full of personality, thus becoming the carrier of young people’s happy “peach”.

In addition, Li Yitong, the brand spokesperson of Xuezhongfei’s official announcement, is a powerful actor who dares to pursue dreams. From dancer to actor, she uses her performance to infect every audience. She is not just a film and television flower active on the screen, she is steadily accumulating At the same time, he is also bravely chasing his dreams. For Xue Zhongfei, who focuses on the young consumer market, her vitality, fashion, trends and brand “rejuvenation” development coincide. This dynamic combination will lead the public to be happy together.

Xue Zhongfei is willing to be a soft landing point for everyone’s happiness. Let “Yi Tong and you be happy” is not only a slogan, but also a way to break through the constraints and release the suppressed attitude towards life. Here, “Peach” is not a long-term escape, but a temporary relaxation, so that the spirit can be satisfied, so as to better meet the various opportunities in life and work, and find the meaning of life again, and in this “Peach” Have fun on your journey!