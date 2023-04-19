Fntastic promises that the release of “Eve of the Catastrophe” will not be delayed again on November 10

Game developer Fntastic spoke on Discord on behalf of Kentain,Promise to launch The Day Before game on the scheduled date (November 10th) and no further delays.

The Day Before is an open world survival online game. Note from IT House: This game was originally planned to be released on June 21, 2022, but due to the transition to Unreal Engine 5, it was announced that it would be postponed to March 1, 2023. Later, due to trademark disputes, the release was postponed to November 10, 2023.

Due to trademark disputes by Fntastic, the game “The Day Before” (The Day Before) was removed from Steam and YouTube platforms. Fntastic promised in Discord that the game will be back on Steam.