“FOCUS Audience” event in the Linzer Landhaus – mica

On November 27, 2023, State Secretary ANDREA MAYER and State Governor THOMAS STELZER invite you to the public specialist event “FOCUS PUBLIKUM”. The platform offers an opportunity for the exchange of expertise, ideas and best practices in the work of artists, organizers and cultural institutions in the regional area.

The future of art and culture should be shaped together – by artists, representatives of cultural institutions, politicians and, last but not least, the audience. The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport is dedicating an annual focus “FOCUS Audience” to the latter in 2023.

Under the motto “Take a seat. Are you going to participate. Join the conversation.The focus is on work with and for the audience, as well as sustainable cultural regional development – also with a view to the upcoming year of the European Capital of Culture Bad Ischl Salzkammergut 2024. At the same time, the event addresses current topics of the Upper Austrian cultural model and invites people to discuss cultural policy.

The event in the Linzer Landhaus is accessible with free admission and is part of the annual focus on “Audiences” that the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport has announced for 2023.

program

2:00 p.m. – Welcome

ANDREA MAYER, State Secretary for Art and Culture

MAX HIEGELSBERGER, President of the Upper Austrian State Parliament

2:15 p.m. – Audience in the region

SABINE GEBETSROITHER, Crossing Europe

VERENA KARNER, Communale Upper Austria

JULIA MÜLLEGGER, Ebensee cinema

KLEMENS PILSL, Upper Austria Cultural Platform (KUPF OÖ)

JULIA RANSMAYR, Communale Upper Austria

BORIS SCHÜLD, Media Culture House

OTTO TREMETZBERGER, Festival of the Regions

PIA WIESAUER, Upper Austrian Cultural Directorate

3:20 p.m. – Coffee break, opportunity for networking

3:40 p.m. – Culture as a sustainable opportunity for the region

CHRISTINE HAIDEN, Upper Austrian State Cultural Advisory Board

VERENA HUMER, Upper Austria Cultural Platform (KUPF OÖ)

ANDREA MAYER, State Secretary for Art and Culture

ELISABETH SCHWEEGER, Cultural Capital Bad Ischl – Salzkammergut 2024

THOMAS STELZER, Governor of Upper Austria

ANDREAS WINKELHOFER, Upper Austria Tourism

4.30 p.m. – Coffee break, opportunity for networking

4:45 p.m. – Focus on Culture 2024

KATHRIN KNEISSE, Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport

JOHANNES NUSSBAUMER, Upper Austrian Cultural Directorate

ELISABETH SCHWEEGER, Cultural Capital Bad Ischl – Salzkammergut 2024

NORBERT TRAWÖGER, Bruckner year 2024

6:00 p.m. – End

When does the event start?

The inlet in the Linz country house from 1.30 p.m possible. The first program items begin at 2 p.m., the event program ends at around 6 p.m. Access is possible throughout the entire period.

How do I log on?

FOKUS Audience is accessible free of charge. Registrations are possible via the state of Upper Austria or by email to [email protected].

How do I reach the Linzer Landhaus?

The Linzer Landhaus is located in Linz’s old town; Tram stop: Taubenmarkt.

The exact address is: Landhausplatz 1, 4020 Linz

Further information on how to get there can be found on the website of the Upper Austrian Office. State government.

IS THE EVENT ACCESSIBLE?

The event takes place in the Stone Hall of the Linzer Landhaus and is barrier-free accessible.

