China Daily, December 8th. In order to promote the development of the animation industry in China and Russia, stimulate the creative enthusiasm of Chinese and Russian youth, and enhance the youth exchanges between the two countries, recently, it was jointly sponsored by China Daily and Don River State Technical University. The second China-Russia “Magika” Media Festival, which was supported by the event support unit, Union Animation Film Studio as an industry partner, was successfully held.

This event is divided into two parts. The first part will be held from October 3rd to October 9th, 2022. The Russian side will hold an offline animation video design and production competition. The winning team will produce animation videos according to the tasks published by China Daily.com.

The second part will be held from October 9th to November 20th, 2022. With the help of the teacher, the winning team will use about a month to produce two animation video works. On October 9, Li Xin, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily, said in a video speech, “Every country has a different civilization, and civilizations are wonderful because of their diversity. Many major events have happened in the world in the past year , everyone has experienced a lot and grown a lot. As a carrier, animation can allow us to express ourselves better. Through different animation works, we can also understand different worlds and lives. I hope that everyone will, with a global perspective, Take animation as a way of cross-cultural communication. Through this participation and production of animation videos, everyone can learn more about China and Russia, and enhance exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and Russian youth. Now the “Magika” media festival has become a It is one of the important activities under the framework of Sino-Russian people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and it is also a unique animation exchange event held between Chinese and Russian youths. This China-Russia “Magika” Media Festival will continue to use our voice, the youth’s strength, continue to write the chapter of the friendship between China and Russia from generation to generation.”

Zheng Huawei, editor-in-chief of China News Cartoon Network and president of China News Cartoon Research Association, released the task of this animation video production competition for the winning team.

Animation Video Works Display

Work 1: “The Metaverse Brings People Together”

Young people from all over the world entered the world of the metaverse, said “hello” in various languages ​​in the cafe, chatted with each other, smiled, and had a good time together.

Work 2: “Protect the ecological environment and build a beautiful home together”

The earth is our common home. I hope that young friends can start from me, not littering, protect the ecological environment, and love our common home together.

The Media Festival is guided by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation, co-hosted by China Daily and Don State Technical University, supported by China News Comics, and organized by Russian Union Animation Film Studio. Partner. Under the framework of Sino-Russian cultural exchange and cooperation, the event aims to promote the development of the Sino-Russian animation industry, stimulate the creative enthusiasm of Chinese and Russian youth, innovate the exchange and cooperation mechanism and methods of the youth of the two countries, and promote the deepening and solid humanities cooperation. Make new and greater contributions to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

