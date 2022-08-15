Original title: Focus on the Beijing Film Festival | What steps are still to be taken for the symbiosis film of fish and water and the embrace of capital

The connection between film and capital is like fish and water. The two are inseparable. Without capital, film projects will be difficult to maintain. In recent years, with the emergence of a special period, the film market has faced development challenges, which has also deterred investors. How to make the film and capital more closely has become a topic that practitioners cannot ignore. On August 15th, at the China Film Investment and Financing Summit of the 12th Beijing International Film Festival, many practitioners said that as creators, they should continue to provide better content to boost market confidence and cooperate with investors. Further strengthen communication and exchanges, and jointly explore more cooperation models.

Rao Shuguang, President of the China Film Critics Association: Chinese films especially need the support of financial capital

Chinese films are facing a special moment, and especially need the support of financial capital. I hope that all parties can help the development of the film industry. The relevant management departments will study the changes in the film market, audience, and production conditions, and introduce policies to support the recovery of the film industry. Banks and other financial institutions have launched relevant financial products to inject more funds into the development of the film industry and promote faster recovery and development of the industry.

If there is a good movie, there will be an audience, and there will be a market. The problem is how to make a good movie. This requires a methodology, policy support, and further blood transfusion of funds. And more film practitioners need to improve their artistic creativity and imagination. In the case of comprehensive joint efforts, the Chinese film industry can survive the difficulties and launch high-quality, first-time film works, driving the high-quality and sustainable development of the industry.

Li Tingwei, General Manager of Poly Film Investment Co., Ltd.: Film investment and financing show head effect and cluster effect

At present, film investment and financing show the characteristics of head effect and cluster effect. Although the current film industry is short of funds as a whole, the investment in leading movies is getting bigger and bigger, and a lot of money is concentrated in leading movies. The reason behind it is related to the quality of the first movie, audience preferences, and viewing quality.

At the same time, the current state of movies is not alone. Often, there are at least twenty or thirty producers and co-producers behind a movie, and as many as forty or fifty. The degree of corporate aggregation is getting higher and higher. As a result, all parties form a joint force, and pay more and more attention to good works and the specialization of works.

Ye Ning, film business partner of Zhewen Films: Audiences will never give up on excellent stories

Audiences will never give up on excellent stories. Film colleagues must concentrate and give themselves confidence. As long as they do it well, the market will see it, and the realization will be applauded and popular.

The thickness of China‘s film market is very deep. The previous changes in infrastructure and the digitization of cinema terminals have made China a world-class film power. Now the Chinese film market is facing the second opportunity, which is the innovation and reform of the content industry, which is more difficult but also more meaningful. Once this problem is solved, a stable methodology can be found, and every small link can be made more thorough and mature. , capital will also be willing to bless and promote Chinese film to become a film power. Although the current market has come to a new long march and challenges, there are a group of practitioners who love Chinese movies, and there are a steady stream of young filmmakers, which is the biggest bonus.

Huang Qunfei, Executive Deputy General Manager of Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd.: Film and capital should form a group for common development The most important thing in the film industry is content, and capital investment also needs to be invested in content. Now is the time when Chinese films need money and capital the most. I hope that capital and film will unite to warm up and develop together. At present, the fundamentals of the film market are still there, and the stock audience and stock market are still there. The biggest problem is the lack of film supply, and this problem may exist for a long time. With the passing of the previous bonus period, welcoming the next bonus period requires not only the policy level to encourage industrial development, but also to encourage the prosperity of film creation, and to respect the law, the audience and the market, produce good works, and let capital see certainty and dare to enter Film Industry. Liu Hongtao, Chairman of Happy Twist Films: We must support high-quality non-explosive film projects Human nature needs entertainment, which is a rigid need to some extent. How to make good works and provide them to consumers is the most important thing. At the same time, compared with popular projects, what should really be supported are high-quality non-explosive projects, whether it is based on talents or audiences, it needs support. It is very important for a movie to have its own characteristics, and on the way to do comedy, the more you do it, the more difficult it becomes. Especially now that the audience has various emotions in an objective environment, the higher the requirements for comedy. In terms of investment and financing, there is now a dilemma. From the bank's point of view, money does not come from strong winds, and it cannot ask the other party to invest in uncertain projects, while movies are a long-term project. At present, movies rely too much on the box office. But mature movies not only get revenue through the box office, but also have other channels to balance it. How to make the movie get more revenue and speed up the flow of funds needs to be explored. Liu Ruifang, CEO of Beijing Zhenledao Culture Communication Co., Ltd.: Now is a good time for film investment and financing to open up and cooperate Many investors are now in a wait-and-see state, wanting to see when there will be a better time, but now is actually a good time to open up and cooperate, and those who can stay until now are all elites, worthy of investment, and can further open up their ideas, Let all parties sit down to communicate and understand, establish more long-term investment and financing mechanisms, and discover more ways of cooperation. The development of the film industry seems to be a slow-moving train, but it is developing rapidly. Some people get on the train and some get off. Those who persist until now are all people who are passionate about film, and people who are needed by the industry. They have professional skills. There is also a sense of responsibility. Although the epidemic has brought a lot of trouble to the film industry, there is also more time to reflect and learn what kind of works should be created in the face of such an environment. Film is a product of emotions, serving the emotions of the audience, and how to capture the audience's emotions. Emotional relief points may be issues that need to be thought about in the future.

