Fog from Buenos Aires to Misiones: what the weather alert says

with a trail of fog that goes from the city of Buenos Aires to Misiones, the morning of this Wednesday, April 26, began misty and with an alert from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency dedicated to monitoring the climate issued a warning message for seven provinces of the country from 6 in the morning to 0 hours, underlining the low visibility caused by the natural phenomenon.

This Wednesday the inhabitants of the center, north and east of Buenos Aires, Entre Rios, Corrientes, Misionesand sectors of Santa Fe, Chaco and Formosa they witnessed an unusual morning.

Taking this contingency into account, the SMN published a video that differentiates mist and fog. There he describes that this last phenomenon It occurs when the horizontal visibility is 1000 meters or less.

Two days ago, in Buenos Aires and other neighboring towns, an invasion of in it that came from Uruguay had caused complaints and anger for generating visibility problems.

Until when does the fog continue

The phenomenon of low visibility would continue during the morning and midday of this Wednesday, with winds from the west that will be around 12 km/h. Only during the afternoon will the sky clear and the fog will end, although a partial cloudiness will remain.

In the afternoon the temperature is expected to rise, with a possible maximum of 25 degrees. The cloudiness will increase until it becomes partly cloudy, a situation that would continue until Friday.

The state of the traffic

As a result of this, the Riccheri Highway in the direction of the Federal Capital registers delays in the links with Avenida General Paz and the Dellepiane Highway. However, when entering the Ezeiza airport, movement is normal. In General Paz there are delays in the direction of the Río de la Plata between the neighborhoods of Villa Devoto and Lugano.

In Panamericana and Oeste there is also loaded traffic, with a slow march towards the Haedo neighborhood. In the connection of Panamericana with the branches of Campana and Pilar, in the direction of the city of Buenos Aires, there are also delays.

On the other hand, the Del Buen Ayre and Buenos Aires-La Plata highways are also loaded and causing delays in entering the country’s capital.

The Pueyrredón, Nicolás Avellaneda, Ezequiel Demonty, Olímpico and La Noria bridges present slow circulation this Wednesday.

National routes 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 205 and 40 suffer the same fate, where the movement of vehicles does not present delays but low visibility.

trains

It was also reported that there are trains with reduced service. In the case of San Martín, there are delays and cancellations due to technical problems.

The Tigre del Miter branch also has an intermittent service, while the route from José León Suárez to Tres de Febrero presents reductions due to works. The other lines work fine.

On the other hand, a measure of trade union force caused a total strike on the D line of the subway from 5:30 to 7:30. The other lines operate normally.