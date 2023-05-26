Home » Foggy and storm alert, is the rain coming this Friday?
Entertainment

Foggy and storm alert, is the rain coming this Friday?

by admin
Foggy and storm alert, is the rain coming this Friday?

He extra long weekend It began with autumnal weather, and a maximum temperature recorded -according to the Córdoba Observatory- of 23°C.

However, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that the probability of precipitation continues for Córdoba. In this context, the national body issued a weather alert for storms for the XXL “weekend”.

Storm weather alert for Córdoba

The SMN issued a yellow alert for storms for this Friday. This phenomenon comes from the south of the province, where a notice was already in force since Thursday.

As indicated by the national body, the storm would move north during the day and would affect a large part of the center and south of the province.

They warned of possible meteorological phenomena with the capacity to cause damage and risk of momentary interruption of daily activities.

There will be no garbage collection this Thursday, for the holiday of May 25. (Municipality)
Weather alert for this Friday, May 26. (SMN)
Weather alert for this Friday, May 26. (SMN)

Given the alerts, the Highway Police issued a statement with a series of recommendations:

Córdoba: forecast for this Friday

For this Friday, the SMN forecasts a day that would begin with rain. For the early morning and in the morning, isolated storms and rains are expected, with a probability of precipitation between 10% and 40%.

During the afternoon, gusts of south wind are expected that will oscillate between 42 and 50 kilometers per hour. At night, the wind would turn and increase, so southeast wind gusts of between 51 and 59 kilometers per hour are expected.

See also  Inflation clouds are overwhelming and hard to shake the Fed's stance. Where will US stocks go in the second half? _ Oriental Fortune Network

The maximum temperature will be 22°C and a minimum of 15°C.

Weather in Córdoba: extended forecast

  • Saturday: mostly cloudy. Minimum 11 degrees, maximum 16 degrees. South wind between 51 and 59 km/h for the early morning and the morning.
  • Domingo: mostly to partly cloudy. Minimum 8 degrees, maximum 16 degrees.
  • Monday: mostly cloudy. Minimum 8 degrees, maximum 18 degrees.
  • Mars: partly cloudy. Minimum 9 degrees, maximum 21 degrees.
  • Wednesday: partly cloudy. Minimum 10 degrees, maximum 22 degrees.

You may also like

Emmanuel Carrere awarded the European Strega prize, “Referring...

what the opposition said about Cristina Kirchner’s speech

The new song “Twilight Passage” of Light Yu...

From Formula 1 to horse riding, Aston Martin...

“They killed him like a dog, the policeman...

Louis Vuitton on Isola Bella, the balance between...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

The 28th Shanghai TV Festival Magnolia Awards shortlist...

Uffizi Florence, the cafes in Palazzo Pitti and...

Japan approves additional sanctions against Russia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy