LOS ANGELES – In its best expressions, California offers a definitive lifestyle but for those who visit it and even more for those who live there, the prices are mind-boggling. Our long journey on the Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 – in turn an expression of the best Made in Italy on which wealthy Americans spend without brakes – highlighted how from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara and from Monterey to San Francisco, the demand for luxury is at historic highs with real estate, hospitality and automotive among the most prosperous sectors.





The search for exclusivity shouldn’t surprise too much because alongside the imaginary all palms, surf and toned bodies, California is the first economy in America (it alone represents a third of the national GDP) and in terms of domestic product gross, the fifth largest in the world ahead of nations such as France and India. The Golden State is home to 10 percent of the Fortune 1000 companies (including giants Alphabet and Apple), supplies 50 percent of its produce to the rest of the nation, has gigantic ports connecting the West with all of Asia, it owns five of America’s ten most expensive resorts, and thanks to the rise of Big-Tech, the median per capita income is $125,000 in counties like San Mateo in Silicon Valley. 264,000 millionaires and 65 people with personal treasures exceeding one billion dollars live in the San Francisco bay which extends to San Jose.

In Los Angeles there are at least 192,000 millionaires and given the sunny climate, the golden aura of Hollywood, the large presence of rappers, sportsmen and show-biz personalities, the metropolis is a catwalk for every type of expensive and extravagant car . The magnitude of the phenomenon is manifested in multiple permanent red carpet destinations, starting with The Beverly Hills Hotel. The pink building around which the neighborhood of the same name was born (and part of the Dorchester Collection owned by the Sultan of Brunei like the nearby Hotel Bel-Air) is the most striking address in mixing glamor and dream cars. The garage with a large number of private collections and various vintage Rolls Royces is also spectacular.

For the Goodwood house as for all the other extra-luxury brands in the automotive industry, Southern California (SoCal) is historically the most profitable geographical area, so much so that it supports 5 of the 7 Rolls dealers (including the top dealer in Beverly Hills) present in the state. Ferrari does not disclose retail numbers but concedes that the Los Angeles area has long been at the top of deliveries. Especially in the postal code 90210 where the Prancing Horse cars are an integral part of everyday life.

Los Angeles is also an El Dorado for Automobili Lamborghini which sold 9,233 cars globally in 2022, of which 2,721 in the United States and 697 in California; headquarters of the important Newport Beach dealership and the US state that bought the largest number of supercars made in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The Motor Valley is also punctually represented by a great coming and going of Maserati. The most numerous are Quattroporte, Gran Cabrio, Coupè Gran Turismo. In the West Hollywood areas, those who buy the Levante SUV tend to select the 580 horsepower V8 Trophy trim level as the model used on the trip. Maserati is one of the brands most appreciated by Californians but from Melrose in Bel-Air to the valet parking of currently fashionable clubs such as Kateen, you can also see an impressive number of Bentleys; they are the same customers who can afford $500 receipts each to dine at a Japanese listed as n/naka and who recently contributed to the record of personalized commissions received by the Mulliner division. The USA is the first market for Bentley and the Beverly Hills dealer, a guarantee of top receipts at each balance sheet date.

Like the climate and landscape, the arrival in San Francisco presents a different automotive landscape; more reserved but no less expensive. The custom-built, luxury vehicles are not seen so much on the undulating roads as in the garages. Those in the Downtown area cost $80 a day and are crammed with four-wheeled investments. In the underground one used by the top managers of the banks in the Financial District and by the clients of the Four Seasons at Embarcadero, there isn’t a free space: “Recently the demand for luxury experiences and stays has grown so much, that the company has decided to open a second hotel in the city by taking over the top ten floors of a skyscraper from a direct competitor” says Marketing Director Xavier Bon.

High-spend tourism is another goose that lays golden eggs and in recent years, California has expanded the offer with the arrival of listed European companies such as Belmond (part of Arnault’s LVMH group, currently the richest man of the world) and the Relais&Chateaux residences. All destinations frequented by the Californian supercar and classic car culture; a movement that shines with its own light also in the Monterey peninsula where in the last Pebble Beach elegance competition, the sale of vintage cars at auction recorded a new record with 469 million dollars collected. Carmel-by-the-sea also stands in the same area; another affordable hideaway for privacy-seeking 1% and coastal town where Brad Pitt recently bought a $38 million mansion. Uncompromising exclusivity finds a definitive and solitary expression thirty kilometers south of the Carmel Highlands, along the legendary highway-1. Hidden by vegetation, the Post Ranch Inn rents out its panoramic ocean view cabins for at least $4,000 a day and even celebrities often have to go through the waiting list to stay there.