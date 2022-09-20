Reprinted from: OK wonderful

Original title: Follow Bella and Kate Moss into the pit of Vintage, it’s not a loss!

Previously, supermodel Kate Moss wore a Union Jack blazer from John Galliano’s spring collection when she modeled in 1993.

This isn’t the first time Kate Moss has worn an “old shirt”. For Coty’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2004, Kate Moss wore a feather embellishment from 1950s French couturier Jean Dessès worn at the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. Off-shoulder neckline dress. Fashion benchmarks show with practical actions that it is not the “latest” that is the most appropriate.

Kim Kardashian appeared at the 2022 Met Gala in an antique Marilyn Monroe gown. This handcrafted crystal nude gown was tailor-made for Monroe by designer Jean Louis. The skirt was hand-stitched with more than 6,000 crystals. It sold for $4.8 million at auction back in 2016. After 60 years, this dress is still dazzling and moving, making it one of the most impressive talking points in the entire Met Gala.

In the Z era, the voice of low-carbon, environmental protection and sustainable concepts has become stronger and stronger, and people have become more and more aware that people and the earth are a community with a shared future. Vintage clothing is once again sought after by many fashion lovers due to its classic design and environmental protection concept. Although it has gone through a long period of time, it records the fashion taste of a specific era, which makes the whole more charming. At the end of 2019, Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear and founder of Off-White, said: “I think people will enter a state of expressing their personal connotation and style through Vintage and second-hand clothing in the future. Fashion is no longer about buying new Objects, but to find them in the Archive.” This statement has been verified today, and the fashion people of the Z era are obviously more inclined to “orphan products” such as Vintage, and gradually turned into New Vintage, affecting this generation of groups. dress concept.

Bella Hadid’s black dress for The Prince’s Trust Gala event is from Christian Dior designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959. The rose shape is stacked at the chest of the long skirt, and the princess skirt has a short front and a long back. The whole skirt exudes a charming luster. The long gloves that are full of stage opera feel inadvertently add avant-garde to the shape. Reflecting the aesthetic silhouette of the 1950s, the dresses of the 1950s emphasized a slender waist and a wide skirt, thus creating a superior waist-to-hip ratio. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Bella Hadid wears Vintage clothes. As one of the fans of Vintage style, whether it is the silver halterneck dress of ElieSaab’s 2007 autumn and winter haute couture series or the red dress of Roberto Cavalli2005 spring and summer. Every time Bella wears, it is remarkable and quite personal.

Actress Zendaya is also one of those who are keen to choose Vintage for the red carpet. This vintage black dress from Roberto Cavalli from 2000 features a replica of the spinal cord in gold on the back. It is very mysterious and has also become one of Zendaya’s appearances.

Eco-conscious stars are always looking for ways to balance their real-world focus with red-carpet fantasies, with “retro celebs” going after Vintage and seeking sustainable brands rather than the latest fashion shows. “From haute couture to T-shirts, landfills are littered with clothes that don’t need to be thrown away. Especially in today’s climate, it seems selfish and ridiculous that such clothes are not cherished and reused for life. ” Cate Blanchett once said.

With the deepening of this concept, the sales channels of vintage are also increasing. Kendall’s Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier flower length comes from NN Officiel Vintage. Launched by Natasha Nicole in 2018, NN has many special and niche options, from rare Jean Paul Gaultier pieces to Vivienne Westwood corsets, that have become the personal choice of a group of stars. Ariana Grande’s very sweet and spicy purple halterneck top from Gucci is from Nina Gabbana Vintage, as well as beaded Roberto Cavalli jeans from the Spring/Summer 2000 collection, plenty of sunglasses from Gucci and Tom Ford, and Azzedine from 1990. Alaïa corset dress, 1998 Dior fuchsia fur coat and more. Nina’s philosophy is that instead of being blindly drawn to the catchphrase “retro,” it’s better to pick up the archives and really make sure this thing has ever been on the runway.

Kendall wore a Vintage JeanPaul Gaultier print dress,

From NN Officiel Vintage.

When it comes to Vintage stores, I have to mention Lily et Cie. It is a vintage store in Los Angeles with a history of more than 30 years. It was selected as the best dressed woman in Vanity Fair in 2009. Penélope Cruz’s favorite retro second-hand store is a “museum” level store. In 2001, Renee Zellweger wore a Jean Dessès dress borrowed from the Lily et Cie store to the Oscars red carpet. The dress had to be returned to the store 52 hours after the red carpet. The dress is now worth $14,000. .

Another celebrity favorite is ShrimptonCouture from Toronto. Adut Akech’s emerald green dress at the 2022 Met Gala is from the Christian Lacroix couture collection in fall 2003; Elle Fanning appeared at the film screening in a 1987 Givenchy couture dress, and the whole person looked dreamy Fresh, are the collection of this store.

Tab Vintage’s pieces are more everyday wear, the store has a unique eye for vintage pieces that stand out, and its first collection is a Pierre Cardin dress from the ’50s. Here you can find Jean Paul Gaultier tartan jackets from autumn/winter 1987 and dresses from Gucci by Tom Ford for spring/summer 2001, both worthy of a good review.

While the fashion circle is full of exquisite costumes and ingenious designs, the hidden pollution problems are increasingly being noticed by the public. Putting environmental awareness into action has gradually become one of the consensuses of the entire fashion industry. Many big shows have changed the original way to become more environmentally friendly and simple, and adopted the method of Remake to bring many items back to the public eye. For example, the use of old materials: denim, work vests, retro patches, and splicing of different materials, all have considerable fashion, and even give people unexpected collision effects. The unique vintage feeling created by the transformation of old clothes provides a lot of options for daily wear, and also gives Vintage lovers more matching inspiration. Perhaps, the “new” clothes in the future are not the best choice.

