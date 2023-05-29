Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he monday may 29. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

#Policy: The campaign started in the municipalities that have not yet elected local authorities. The candidate for mayor of Plaza Huincul by Community, Claudio Larraza, speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

#System Prison: Did they begin to transfer detainees from Neuquén to San Luis? This is the member of the Neuquén Committee Against Torture, Nestor Giménez.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto in «You on the air» addresses:

#ColumnaDeportiva: The journalist and historian, Darío Bonaventura, approaches the sports panorama of the weekend.

#Turismo: What was the occupancy level and how much money did you receive from the tourist movement of the weekend in Río Negro? Responds the Secretary of Tourism of Río Negro, María José Diomedi.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva helps you to update the main morning news.

#CasoLuna: Today the trial began against a woman from Cipolletti for running over and abandoning her pet. He talks with RIO NEGRO RADIO Julia Busqueta, plaintiff lawyer and representative of the NGO Association of Officials and Lawyers for Animal Rights (Afada).

# Dams: The head of the Juntos Somos Río Negro Block of Deputies, Luis Di Giacomo, demands that the National Government reverse the concession of the dams to Enarsa. He shares the reasons for his request in “It’s Time”.

From 12 to 14: Between nets

Juan Cuccarese and Diego Rodriguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

#Technology. Paula Hauscarriague, creator of the Chicas en Sistema space, talks about the growing female participation in programming, a job historically masculinized.

