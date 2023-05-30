Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he Tuesday May 30. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

#LivingWithoutGas: How much does it cost to heat without a natural gas network? The territorial reference of Libres del Sur, Gladys Aballay, tells how the cold is faced in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of Neuquén.

#Health: They denounce collapse in the pediatric guard of Castro Rendón. The head of the Pediatric Emergency Service of the Regional Hospital, Belén Ehlers, reports the status of the situation.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto in «You on the air» addresses:

#Education: Parents from gardens 23 and 32 marched to ask for speed in the investigation and to demand the change of professionals in the establishments where they reported cases of abuse. How is the situation going? When will classes resume? The member of the Provincial Council of Education of Neuquén responds by the Executive Power Initial, Primary and Special Branch, Marisa Altube.

#Policy: José Luis “Pepe” Ousset, the trusted man of the governor-elect, Rolando Figueroa, to manage the transition, tells the details of the last meeting with the team of Governor Omar Gutiérrez.

#ColumnaDeEnergía: The editor of Energía ON, Victoria Terzaghi about the latest news from the world of hydrocarbons.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva helps you to update the main morning news.

#Health: Today marks National Organ and Tissue Donation Day. Sandra González Cruz, a CUCAI Donation and Transplant reference from Neuquén, reflects on the importance of building a donor society.

#Claim: The educational community of the ESRN 107 of Roca demands better conditions to study. Amanda García, spokesperson for the student group, speaks in “Ya es tiempo”.

#Health: The bronchiolitis outbreak that Argentina has been experiencing for a few weeks has caused long delays in public and private pediatric hospitals throughout the country. How is the situation in Roca? Reports Flavia Farchi, Head of Physicians at Hospital López Lima.

From 12 to 14: Between nets

Juan Cuccarese and Diego Rodriguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

#Sport: Pablo Bueno, the man from Rio Negro who breaks it in the First Division of Colombian soccer talks with “Entre Redes”.

