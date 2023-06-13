Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he Tuesday June 13. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

What does the family of Sergio Ávalos think of the reopening of “Las Palmas”, 20 years after the disappearance of the young man? His sister, Mercedes Ávalos, speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

They report abuse in the garden of School 140. The provincial director of Primary Education, Patricia Cressati, reports the fact.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

The elected mayor of Cinco Saltos for Avancemos, Enrique Rossi, speaks with Vos al Aire, after the victory.

The mayor of Cipolletti, Claudio Di Tella, tells of the progress of the Procrear II project, after the request for a report from the College of Public Brokers and Brokers of the Fourth Judicial District.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– After Sunday’s victory, the mayor-elect of Dina Huapi, Hugo Cobarrubia, speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

– This Thursday the teachers’ union will sit down to discuss the new salary proposal. This is Silvana Inostrosa, general secretary of Unter Río Negro.

– A new type of virtual scam arrived in Río Negro. Jesica Schmidt, a teacher from Viedma, tells how through an application they managed to withdraw all the money she had in her bank account.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– The FIBA ​​Americas ended and the U16 Basketball national team was left without a medal but managed to qualify for the World Cup in Turkey. Talk to “Entre Redes”, Máximo Liscovsky, the man from Cipol who is part of the Argentine squad.

