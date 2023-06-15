Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– They will sink a ship to add to the underwater park of Las Grutas – San Antonio. The reference of Cota Cero, Claudio Barbieri, tells what the initiative is about.

– The union representative of the CTA in the San Luis Youth Secretariat, Yésica Leyes, reports on the launch of the National Campaign for a Feminist Judicial Reform.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The economist and member of the Center for Political Economy (CEPA), Florencia Gutiérrez, analyzes inflation in May.

– The provincial deputy for the Left Unity Front, Andrés Blanco, visits the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO. He talks about the approval of the project to use the resources of the anti-cyclical fund for the ISSN debt, the legislative agenda and the national elections.

– The UCR signed its integration to Together for Change in Río Negro. The former national deputy and reference to radicalism, Lorena Matzen, talks with “Vos al Aire”.

– What was discussed on social networks this week? The journalist Naira Torres Bel tells the latest trends.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The Alliance Together for Change registered this Wednesday in Río Negro ahead of the national elections. Talk to “It’s Time” Deputy Aníbal Tortoriello.

– After the declaration of an agricultural emergency due to avian flu in Neuquén, Facundo López Raggi, Minister of Production and Industry of the Province reports the status of the situation.

– The Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity of the Nation Erica Laporte heads the delegation that arrived in Neuquén. The official shares the reasons for her visit on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– In Roca they launched a solidarity campaign to raise funds for the benefit of Bruno Domínguez, a Deportivo Roca player, who suffered a serious knee injury. He speaks with “Entre Redes”, Javier Domínguez, the young man’s father.

– Another Wednesday of live music arrives at “Entre Redes”. Diego Almeyda and Agustín Barros, members of the duo “Impensados”, visit the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

