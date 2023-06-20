Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he Tuesday June 20. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– The ATEN teachers union adheres to the national strike on Thursday the 22nd, called in view of the situation in which teachers and the province of Jujuy are experiencing. Talk to “Let’s Start” Marcelo Guagliardo.

– Ramiro Marra, a representative of Libertad Avanza, proposes viewing pornography instead of promoting the Comprehensive Sexual Education Law. What is the importance of ESI? Florencia Elissetche, a graduate and professor in Sociology and graduate from ESI, helps us to think.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– Juan Peláez was re-elected as president of the UCR of Neuquén capital. Visit the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

– The Plottier elections are coming up. Will Andrés Peressini be a candidate? Listen to the interview on the floor with “Vos al aire”.

– How many homes are there in Cipolletti for homeless people? How does the Municipality address the most vulnerable population? This is Viviana Pereira, Secretary of Human Development and Community Promotion.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– They will cut the highway bridge in support of the struggle of the people of Jujuy. He talks with “Ya es tiempo”, Patricia Jure, leader of the Partido Obrero and member of the Multisectorial of Río Negro and Neuquén.

– What was the most chosen Rio Negro destination during this XXL weekend? Reports Diego Cannestraci, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Río Negro.

– Nayla Golvas, the actress who trained in Roca and fulfilled her dream of doing theater on Corrientes street, shares her story on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– Basketball in the region continues to produce great talents, one of them is Máximo Liscovsky from Cipol. After qualifying for the World Cup in Turkey, together with the national team, the young man from Río Negro spoke with “Entre Redes”.

