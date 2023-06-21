Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– Alberto Campora, a Neuquén reference from Red Solidaria, tells of the work they do in Neuquén with people living on the streets.

– The wüñoy tripantu is the Mapuche celebration that takes place on the southern winter solstice between June 21 and 24. He tells about the activities planned for this year Jorge Nahuel, werken of the Neuquén Mapuche Confederation.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The Secondary Reform in Río Negro lowered the abandonment, but they ask for its evaluation. This is Silvana Inostroza, Secretary General of UNTER.

– Neighbors of the “La Familia” sector took advantage of the Flag Day event headed by Omar Gutiérrez and Mariano Gaido to make their claims visible. Talk to “Vos al aire” Gustavo Pérez, a resident of the Belgrano neighborhood.

– From the municipality of San Martín de los Andes they confirmed that the UBER service is not allowed. Account about this decision, Federico Riquelme, director of Transit and Transportation of the town.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The price of fuels increased again and despite the fact that a national average of 4.5% was set, in the region premium gasoline registered increases by almost double. Marcelo Pirri, president of the Río Negro and Neuquén Chamber of Retailers, analyzes the latest updates.

– Betina Butto, nutritionist and research professor at the National University of Río Negro talks about the importance of a good diet and explains the negative impact of bad habits on the child and adolescent population.

– Talks with “Ya es tiempo” Verónica Bonachi, journalist and editor of Diario Río Negro, who has been nominated for the 2023 Gabo Award for her outstanding report entitled “Sauzal Bonito, the trembling land”.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– Another Wednesday of live music arrives. Visit the studio of RÍO NEGRO RADIO the urban artist Nano Bonfanti.

