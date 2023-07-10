Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– The undersecretary of agriculture of Río Negro, Diego Gordon, tells how the operation to deliver bales to isolated producers in the southern region is progressing.

– The reference of the Coordinator of Former YPF Agents, Ángel Garro, summons former workers affected by the privatizations of the 90s to participate in the preparation of a historical repair project.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– “Neuquén Futura” seeks to consolidate itself as a district party. The space reference and former INADI delegate in Neuquén, Santiago Nogueira, tells what it is about.

– The former Secretary of Energy of the Nation and elected Neuquén deputy (FDT), Darío Martínez, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio after the inauguration of the first section of the Nestor Kirchner Gas Pipeline.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The Association of Volunteer Firefighters of Roca started a solidarity campaign to help a firefighter from the institution who lost everything after her home burned down. Elías Laciar, press officer, shares the details of the initiative.

– The current governor of Río Negro, Arabela Carreras, formalized her candidacy for mayor of Bariloche. After the official presentation of her list, she talks to “It’s time”.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– The Cipolletti Municipal Basketball School is preparing to play the women’s final of the Alto Valle Association tournament against Deportivo Roca. The team’s coach, Janet Martínez, speaks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

