Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us for FM 90.9 from Neuquén, via FM 91.9 from Roca, via rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he friday july 14. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– The sociologist and reference of Socorristas en Red, Julia Burton, tells the results of the report “Systematization of Accompaniments to abort”.

– TECHO, the social organization committed to overcoming the situation of poverty in popular neighborhoods, calls for volunteering to promote community projects in Cipolletti and Neuquén. The general director of the Neuquén – Río Negro headquarters, Tatiana Markic, is invited.

– The 36th Plurinational Meeting of Women, Lesbians, Transvestites, Trans, Bisexuals, Intersex and Non-Binaries already has a date. We spoke with Belén Etcheverry, a member of the Organizing Commission.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– Gustavo Pérez, a resident of the Belgrano neighborhood, denounces that the “La familia” sector was flooded by the river’s flood and they have not received a response from the Province or the Neuquén Municipality. He reports on the situation in “Vos al Aire”.

– How many people rent in Neuquén capital? The referent of the National Federation of Tenants in Neuquén, Federico Prior, tells what data they have registered.

– The DJ Flor Parra invites you to participate in a new edition of Vision this Saturday, at Finca La Nonina.

– Another Friday of live music arrives! The singer and songwriter, Camila Mayol, and the guitarist, Diego Montalban, visit the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio to share their songs.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– This Thursday, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) released the inflation data for the month of June. The economist Adolfo Sturzenegger shares his analysis of the reality of the Argentine economy.

– Within the framework of the protests against the constitutional reform, raids were carried out and more than 40 people were arrested in Jujuy. Lautaro Miranda, a lawyer from the Center for Human Rights Professionals, reports from San Salvador.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– Talks with RÍO NEGRO RADIO Federico Salazar, coach of the regional athletes who are competing in the World Athletics Championships in Paris.

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

