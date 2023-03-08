BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#Elections2023: Adriana Dietrich, candidate for councilor of Cipolletti from Juntos Somos Río Negro, speaks with “Let’s start”.

#Masculinities: Within the framework of the #8M “Rarranquemos” the question is asked: What should men do? To find answers, talk to Sebastián Fonseca, sociologist, teacher and writer.

#8M: Feminist organizations carry out different activities for the international women’s strike. Account details Estela Cavazzoli de Libertas.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#Joint: The teachers’ union convened a new Congress to define whether or not to accept the salary proposal of the Government of Río Negro. Silvana Inostroza, general secretary of UnTER, gives her opinion on the new salary table.

#8M: Within the framework of the International Women’s Strike, the undersecretary for Equality Policies of the Ministry of Human Development of Río Negro, Berenice Anaya, reflects on the development of public policies to stop inequality and gender violence.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#Elections2023: On Sunday there are elections in Roca. Who can vote? What document is needed? Where do you vote? Nita García Lazzarin, secretary of the Roca Electoral Board, reports some points to take into account before going to vote.

#8M: For the International Day of Working Women, activities will be carried out in different parts of Río Negro. Lara Ferrini, a member of the Campaign for the National Emergency in Violence against Women of Río Negro, tells how the day will unfold in different cities.

