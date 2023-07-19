Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us for FM 90.9 from Neuquén, via FM 91.9 from Roca, via rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he wednesday july 19. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– Neighbors of the “La Familia” sector of the Belgrano neighborhood of Neuquén will hold a demonstration. They demand that the Municipality finish the gas, water and sewer works.

– Election day is coming up in Plaza Huincul. “Let’s start” speaks with Ariel Muñoz candidate for mayor of the Left Front and Workers.

– Two pit bulls attacked a woman in Centenario. How violent can a dog be? What does it depend on? Is it innate or is it the education he receives? The trainer Daiana Álvarez prepares us.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– Rubén “Ojito” García is a candidate for mayor of Cutral Co by Community and speaks with “Vos al aire”

– Gustavo Suarez is the current mayor of Cutral Co and is seeking re-election on Sunday. He listens to his proposals in “Vos al aire”.

– Director Jorge Onofri invites you to see “Who Silva?” in the Magic Box, Cipolletti.

– A man was rescued on Mount Chapelco. The operation lasted seven hours. In “Vos al aire” Martin Toledo, head of ICE Lanín, who collaborated in the operation, tells of the way of work.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– After launching his candidacy for the ATE national elections, Rodolfo Aguiar, current Deputy Secretary of the union at the national level, talks with «Ya es tiempo».

– Andrea Galaverna, mayoral candidate for the Including Bariloche party analyzes the city’s political scenario and shares her proposals heading into September 3rd.

– A councilor elected from Milei in Fernández Oro was excluded from the act of taking office. The referent of the Primero Río Negro party and mayor of Campo Grande, Ariel Rivero, shares his opinion on the subject.

From 12 to 14: Between nets

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

– Juan Tomás Ciccioli is 11 years old and is preparing to play the Padel World Cup in Paraguay. The athlete from Cipol shares in “Entre Redes” how he prepares to compete against the best in the world.

– Another Wednesday of live music arrives. The air of RÍO NEGRO RADIO is filled with rock with the visit of the musicians Diego Coll and Pablo de la Fuente.

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 91.9 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

