Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he monday july 24. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

“Let’s start” from 6 to 8 with Vanesa Miyar.

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

– The Ombudsman, Jorge Rey, tells the details of the meeting he had with residents of Ruca Antu, El Trébol 1 and 2 who demand that the electricity connections in the sector be regularized.

– On August 17, a public hearing will be held in Sierra Grande for the pipeline that will bring oil from Vaca Muerta to the mineral port. The legislator for Juntos Somos Río Negro who represents the town, Roxana Fernández, talks about the expectations for the date.

– Merchants from Las Grutas demand a meeting with Tourism, after the condemnation of a tourist complex for the attack of a dog on a child. The Director of Inspection, Guillermo Martín, responds.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

“Vos al aire” with Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra from 8 to 10. Photo: Matias Subat

Hoy Diego Penizzotto and Daniela Parra in «You on the air» address:

– The journalist and correspondent of the newspaper RÍO NEGRO in Cutral Co, Andrea Vázquez, analyzes the elections on Sunday in the oil region.

– The journalist Mayra Díaz tells the details of the first match of the Argentine National Team in the Women’s Soccer World Cup, against Italy.

– The national deputy of Together for Change for Río Negro, Aníbal Tortoriello, speaks with “Vos al Aire” after the visit of the candidate for president of the Nation, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

“It’s time” with Luis Leiva and Belén Musolino, from 10 to 12. Photo: Juan Thomes

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva y Bethlehem Musolino They help you update the top news in the morning.

– The holidays are over and classes are back. “It is time” she talks with the Minister of Education of Río Negro, Pablo Núñez.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

“Entre Redes” with Diego Rodríguez and Cristian D’Amico from 12 to 14. Photo: Juan Thomes

Cristian D’Amico and Diego Rodríguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon.

