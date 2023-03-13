BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he monday march 13.

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#GenderViolence: Soledad Salaburu proposes modifications to the Comprehensive Protection Law to prevent, punish and eradicate violence against women. The provincial deputy and candidate for mayor of Neuquén speaks with “Rarranquemos”.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#AvianFlu: The government of Río Negro announced assistance for producers affected by Avian Flu. Norberto Tabaré Bassi, Secretary of Livestock of Río Negro, provides details of the program that was promoted at the provincial level.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#ParoUniversitario: classes will not start on Monday. Micaela Gomiz, general secretary of the Teachers Association of the National University of Comahue (ADUNC) talks about the reasons for the measure of force called for this week.

