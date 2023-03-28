BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he Tuesday March 28. Listen to us:

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#Policy: The interim mayor of Plottier, Claudio Pinilla, answers the community chief and candidate for deputy governor of Neuquén by Community, Gloria Ruiz. Pinilla accused her of “emptying funds” and Ruiz threatened to take legal action for her statements.

#FatalSinister: The deputy and candidate for governor for Cambia Río Negro, Aníbal Tortoriello, ran over and killed a pedestrian while returning from Regina on Route 22. What about his candidacy? This is his running mate and candidate for lieutenant governor, Juan Pablo Álvarez Guerrero.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#Joint: Teachers from the 18 sections met yesterday in Allen to discuss how the salary conflict continues. Silvana Inostroza, general secretary of the Unter union, shares the definition of the Congress.

#SinisterFatal: Albano Godoy, a relative of the young man who died in the accident starring Aníbal Tortoriello, talks with “Ya es tiempo”.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#ParoDocente: In recent days, the teachers’ union has been involved in strong internal conflicts due to the decision not to abide by the mandatory conciliation established by the Ministry and to continue with the forceful measures. Patricia Cetera, a member of the Agrupación Unidad Azul Arancibia, shares her opinion on the conflict.

Join the air of RÍO NEGRO RADIO!

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or on our App.



