Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he Tuesday April 25. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

#Claim: Councilors of Piedra del Águila denounce the intervention of the mayor, Julio Hernández, in the powers of the Deliberative and lack of transparency in the municipal coffers. Reports the mayor for the MPN, NoemÍ Espindola.

#Joint: The general secretary of ADUNC, Micaela Gómiz, tells what was the resolution of the Congress, where the acceptance or rejection of the government’s salary proposal will be defined.

#Claim: The educational community of CEPM 69, in the west of Neuquén, invites to a symbolic hug this Tuesday at 10, given the lack of service assistants that makes it impossible to carry out workshops. This is the director of the establishment, Andrés Lotúmolo.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto in «You on the air» addresses:

#Economy: The blue dollar had another day of sharp jumps and closed at $462, after reaching its high of $465. What is the reason for it and how could the uptrend be stopped? The producing agent and Finance columnist for the PULSO supplement, Laura Pereyra, analyzes the panorama.

#Elections2023: The mayor of Cutral Co, José Rioseco, set a date for the municipal elections and they will be held on July 23. Will Ramón Rioseco be the candidate? Answer in “Vos al Aire”.

# Dams: Mariano Mansilla, Neuquén provincial deputy for the Frente de Todos-UNE, demands to know the “fine print” of the Nation’s proposal so that the hydroelectric plants, whose concession expires between July and December, return to the orbit of the state national.

#Energy: The column of energy from Victoria Terzaghi returns to RÍO NEGRO RADIO. The editor of Energía ON tells all the news about Vaca Muerta.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva helps you to update the main morning news.

#FoodSovereignty: Family gardens add more and more followers in the region. Pablo Antonio Vásquez, agronomist and head of the INTA General Roca agency, explains the key points of this time of food production.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

Juan Cuccarese and Diego Rodriguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

# Deporte: Three Neuquinos were called up for the Argentine beach handball team, which is preparing for the second edition of the IHF Global Tuor in Brazil. Gisella Bonomi, one of those summoned talks with “Entre Redes”:

Join the air of RÍO NEGRO RADIO!

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or on our App.



