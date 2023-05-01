Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

Find out everything that happens on the air BLACK RIVER RADIO he monday may 1. Listen to us:

From 6 to 8: Let’s start

Today in «Let’s start» Vanessa Miyar accompanies you to start the day:

#Sociedad: This weekend the first Ibero-American meeting on Independent Life for People with Disabilities was held in San Martin de los Andes. The president of the NGO Puentes de Luz, José Luis Rodríguez, tells how the event developed.

#Pollution: They denounced the Plottier Light Cooperative for burying transformers with PCBs and raided the facilities. Reports the prosecutor for Environmental Crimes, Maximiliano Breid Obeid.

From 8 to 10: You on the air

Hoy Diego Penizzotto in «You on the air» addresses:

#Policy: The candidate for president of the Nation for Libres del Sur, Jesús Escobar, criticized the speech of the leader of the Frente de Todos, Cristina Fernández de Kichner. Talk to BLACK RIVER RADIO.

# Deporte: The football journalist and historian, Darío Bonaventura, inaugurates the sports column in “Vos al Aire”. He brings you the summary of the weekend.

#Femicide: Neuquén again registered a new femicide, after the death of Karen Ibarra: she had been attacked by her ex-partner Walter Orellana Flores on November 11, 2022, in the Parque Industrial neighborhood. The Minister for Women, María Eugenia Ferraresso, tells of the measures to be taken.

#Policy: The MPN councilor Jorge Rey, one of the four applicants for the Neuquén Ombudsman’s Office, resigned. Tell his motives.

From 10 to 12: It’s time

Today in “It’s time« Luis Leiva helps you to update the main morning news.

#JornadaDeProtesta: Today there is a day of struggle in different parts of Río Negro for Labor Day. Rodrigo Vicente, general secretary of the ATE Río Negro union talks with “Ya es tiempo” to explain the reasons for the measure.

#FinDeSemanaLargo: Chilean tourism is growing more and more, encouraged by the change that benefits them widely and the scenic and gastronomic attractions of the region. Many people took advantage of the holiday to travel. The head of Migrations in Neuquén, Gustavo Sueldo, reports on the movement at the border crossings.

#UrbanSustainability: A delegation from the United Nations arrives in Neuquén to carry out training in sustainable and inclusive urban planning. What is this project about? Explains the Provincial Director of Territorial Planning, Daniela Torrisi.

From 12 to 14: Between networks

Juan Cuccarese and Diego Rodriguez do «Between networks» and they lend you a hand to get through the early hours of the afternoon:

#Gaming: Women in Games Argentina is a group of Cishétero women and members of the LGBTTIQNB community that seeks to make visible the presence of these people in the field of video games. Silvina Lemos Hoffmann, lawyer, Quality Assurance (QA), video game tester and part of the Board of Directors of the group talks with “Entre Redes”.

Join the air of RÍO NEGRO RADIO!

We like to know your opinion, write us by Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. You can also leave your voice message at 299 634-5635.

Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or on our App.



