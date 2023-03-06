BLACK RIVER RADIO It is a community that grows day by day. He accompanies you with a lot of information from 6 in the morning. We tell you all the news of the region, Patagonia and the country. You can listen to us on Fm 90.9 from Neuquén, on Fm 105.7 from Roca, from the App or at rionegro.com.ar/radio.

From 6 to 7: Let’s start

Today in “Let’s start” Diego Penizzotto accompanies you to start the day:

#Exports: February 24 marked one year since the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out. How did it impact fruit growing and the volume of exports from the Alto Valle? Informs the manager of Patagonia Norte, Cristian López.

#8M: Julieta Katcoff, councilor of the PTS-Frente de Izquierda and referent of Pan y Rosas, will demand the treatment and approval of the project for the creation of an Emergency Plan against violence against women. She talks to RN RADIO.

From 9 to 11: It’s time



Today in “It is time” Noel Rolando y Luis Leiva They help you update the top news in the morning.

#Energy: Senator Oscar Parrilli asked the Ministry of Energy not to extend the concession of the Comahue hydroelectric plants that operate on the rivers of the provinces of Río Negro and Neuquén. The Neuquén legislator talks about the impact that the transfer to the company Energía Argentina SA would have

#Elections2023: The countdown began for the municipal elections in Roca. The New MAS candidate, Elena Correa, visits the RÍO NEGRO RADIO studio, to share how she is living the last days of the campaign.

#Policy: Carreras agreed with ATE another move to a permanent plant for 3,100 hired from Río Negro and aroused strong criticism from Alberto Weretilneck. The senator talks with “It’s time” and comments on his position in front of the ad.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: That’s what we’re at

Juan Cuccarese, Daniela Castro and Diego Rodríguez do in that we are and they accompany you until noon. Today they dive into:

#ParoDeJudiciales: Neuquén judicial employees stop and mobilize today in front of the Superior Court of Justice. Claudio Salazar, Secretary General of the SEJuN union explains the reasons for the measure of force.

#8M: On March 8, the International Day of Working Women is commemorated and different activities will take place in Neuquén. María Celia Juan, from ATEN Feminist Teachers, provides details of the march and the slogans that will be promoted this year.

