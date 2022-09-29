Article source: WeChat public account of OnlyLady Women’s Records

Original title: Follow the trend of Barbie LISA in the world, challenge the hottest light Thai makeup on the whole network!

Author: Miss O

Today I want to praise LISA.

September is the first anniversary of Lisa’s solo.

end of last month,

25-year-old LISA with her solo album “LALISA”,

Best K-Pop at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

(The first in the history of K-POP

The only female solo artist to win)

When the host announces,

The audience burst into applause,

Everyone cheered for the 25-year-old girl from Thailand.

“She became the brightest light.”

# slash girl #

Not only in business, the lovely LISA is also trying different fashion styles in fashion.

In this comeback, BLACKPINK released the prelude song “Pink Venom”.

In the makeup, with the black eyeliner and thick eyelashes, it presents a feeling of a future female warrior. Steady girl crush style, everyone’s uniform Thai makeup is also a cool girl textbook, three-dimensional and stylish, full of impact, and slay is sky-shattering.

I tried Chinese, Japanese and Korean makeup over and over again.

Why not be a Thai makeup girl for a day this time?

Light Thai Makeup

——

Advanced Sensational Makeup for Asian Girls

Light Thai makeup is known as light European and American makeup suitable for Asians

It’s not unreasonable

Light Thai Makeup Focuses on Highlights

And emphasize the thick eyebrows and eyelashes

Love the texture of creating wild eyebrows

The overall makeup is deep and three-dimensional

For girls whose facial features may not be three-dimensional enough

It can be very good to “enhance strengths and avoid weaknesses”.

#Light Thai makeup#

I still remember that a while ago, Fahyong Ware, the actor of Tengtang Jing, once brought a wave of light Thai makeup imitation makeup.

“Meteor Garden”

Rational, powerful, sober and noble sister Jing – Todo Shizuo

With a height of 167, she is beautiful and sassy.

The facial features are excellent, the bones are full, and the skin is delicate. Her temperament and light Thai makeup have also entered everyone’s attention. This unique makeup style is full of extravagance and gold, setting off a wave of imitation.

Light Thai makeup is highly suitable for the face shape, and it is also friendly to flat and round faces. Novices can also try it, and it is not easy to roll over.

In addition, it is also more suitable for various daily commuting occasions, advanced and stunning.

# taekwondo

keypoints #

TYPE1

Eyebrow makeup

Thai makeup focuses on hair flu, delicate wild eyebrows and thick lashes are the hallmark elements. The eyebrows and eyelashes should be smooth and well-proportioned. The eyebrows should pay attention to the hair flu and follow the natural growth direction of the eyebrow shape. Explore your own personality, practice makes perfect.

First use the eyebrow brush to tidy the eyebrows, then use the eyebrow pencil to outline the brow shape, and finally fill in. The wild and natural “Tai Mei” is completed~

The eye shadow uses earth tones, which not only reduces swelling, but also enlarges the eyes! Eyeliner up, but don’t exaggerate~

Eyelashes are the last soul step in the entire makeup look. If you want to have sunflower eyelashes, just stick the false eyelashes one by one, and also the lower eyelashes, which will make the hair look thick and natural!

TIP2

base makeup

Light Thai makeup focuses on highlighting/three-dimensional contouring. Therefore, a clean and transparent base makeup is the foundation, avoiding heavy makeup, and a light and breathable base makeup is the key.

To create a delicate and three-dimensional bone appearance, highlight shadows are a must:

Highlight painting method: generally paint on the forehead and the center of the bridge of the nose, brow bone, tear bag, cheekbones, lip hills, chin, etc.

Shadow painting method: generally painted on the side and forehead hair line, cheekbones to chin.

Put the contour on the cheekbones and jaw, and then gently swipe on the bridge of the nose, and the facial features will become deep immediately!

TIP3

blush

To create a low-saturated nude makeup face, you need to use blush to embellish it. Swipe obliquely on the cheekbones with nude apricot to increase the three-dimensional effect and reduce the whiteness of the face.

(Starting from the position below the corner of the eye, use a makeup brush to wipe a small amount of times. Finally, you can do a smudge as a whole to make the makeup effect more natural and even.)

Finally, apply a low-saturation lipstick, which is really Tai Tai Tai Mei greasy!