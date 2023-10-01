Home » Follow-up recommendation for the weekend
Entertainment

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

by admin
Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

Who to follow: maraserene@
Serena Mitnick Miller, artist (recently exhibited at a gallery in Byron Bay), owner of the General Store in San Francisco and Venice in LA and a mother. Serena has appeared many times on the blog (for example here and here): when I arrived in 2014 for the first time in San Francisco, I went specifically to her store and that’s how I fell in love with the Sunset District neighborhood, which at the time didn’t have much, but that was enough. When we were looking for an airbnb apartment in LA, I was specifically looking for an apartment within walking distance of her store. The subtext, for those who didn’t catch it: in Serena’s case, I’m more of a stalker, I’m a stalker.

Serena’s photos are centered. They remind (me) what is important. You can say that her aesthetics help me in making decisions. Maybe I’m exaggerating? Definitely. But I don’t think so.

>>>
I am constantly searching for inspiration and pushing myself to evolve, but what I have gathered from my short existence on this planet is you cannot force things to happen. The process of gathering the inspiration has become routine: eyes open, visually documenting surroundings day by day
(from an interview with apiece apart)

>>>

See also  Horror in Rosario: they accuse a young woman of having stabbed her newborn baby 9 times

You may also like

Dayanara Torres Announces the End of Her Breakup...

Salehe Bembury Teases New Shoe Model Collaboration with...

Sanuki udon from Kagawa, the home of udon,...

Remembering Cecilia Priego: The Life and Legacy of...

The award for Mediterranean culture goes to the...

Jiang Hua’s Daughter Overcomes Ugly Criticism with Recent...

good hair day essentials | המלבישה

“Io Capitano” wins the audience award in San...

Marriage Drama Unfolds: Guo Silin Accuses Wu Haokang...

I’ve been staying active this summer so far[Sousuke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy