Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

Who to follow: maraserene@

Serena Mitnick Miller, artist (recently exhibited at a gallery in Byron Bay), owner of the General Store in San Francisco and Venice in LA and a mother. Serena has appeared many times on the blog (for example here and here): when I arrived in 2014 for the first time in San Francisco, I went specifically to her store and that’s how I fell in love with the Sunset District neighborhood, which at the time didn’t have much, but that was enough. When we were looking for an airbnb apartment in LA, I was specifically looking for an apartment within walking distance of her store. The subtext, for those who didn’t catch it: in Serena’s case, I’m more of a stalker, I’m a stalker.

Serena’s photos are centered. They remind (me) what is important. You can say that her aesthetics help me in making decisions. Maybe I’m exaggerating? Definitely. But I don’t think so.

I am constantly searching for inspiration and pushing myself to evolve, but what I have gathered from my short existence on this planet is you cannot force things to happen. The process of gathering the inspiration has become routine: eyes open, visually documenting surroundings day by day

(from an interview with apiece apart)

