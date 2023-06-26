Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

The photos from Gail albert Halaban’s Instagram

Who to follow: gailalberthalaban

Gail Albert Hallaven She is a photographer who peeks (consensually) into people’s houses. Besides Instagram, her ongoing project can also be seen in books and exhibitions (a few years ago she participated in an exhibition at the Haifa Art Museum).

When I go to her Instagram, I’m 10 years old againreturning home on foot after floor gymnastics training – all the way from Po’el Ramat Gan to Givatayim – just as it gets dark and the lights come on in the windows and balconies, mothers call their children home and you can already smell, or at least imagine, the salad and omelettes.

Lives of others, operating instructions:

This is what you need to do to participate in the project:

If you would like to participate in Out My Window, please go ask your neighbor’s permission and email a snap shot of the view from one window to the other

At first, I thought people would think it was creepy to know that their neighbor was watching them, but most people admitted they were watching back. And everyone seemed to get a sense of community and neighborliness by watching and being watched – people are really generally friendly window watchers

(from this interview)

Each song of The National is a glimpse into the lives of others (there is no such thing as the lives of others):

I’ll follow you everywhere

While you work the room

I don’t know how you do it

Tangerine perfume

