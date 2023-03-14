Home Entertainment Fontevecchia with the Pope: An unforgettable dialogue in chapters
Fontevecchia with the Pope: An unforgettable dialogue in chapters

Fontevecchia with the Pope: An unforgettable dialogue in chapters

An unmissable dialogue on the most diverse topics, divided by chapters so that readers can see and read about the different topics that the two-forty-hour talk touched on, which could be read in its entirety in DIARIO PROFIL last Sunday and which was broadcast on Net.

Metaphysics

Lines in the Church

Theology

Jesuits

Peronism

Identity

Economy

Pandemic

Geopolitics

immigrants

Brazil

evangelicals

Argentina

Social movements

Third World Cures

Mothers of Plaza de Mayo

Dictatorship

Original towns

