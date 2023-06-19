Food inflation subsides, but in the midst of a drop in consumption

The rise in food prices has softened in recent weeks, coinciding with a drop in sales volumes as a result of accumulated inflation that is close to 120% per year.

This is clear from a series of private reports released in the last few hours that allow us to sketch an overview of how the pockets of society will be at the beginning of the electoral campaign.

From the Ministry of Economy they try to install as encouraging data the slowdown that the price of food has been showing since the end of May and that it would be extending to June, but by incorporating more data into the analysis the scenario is different.

Five consultants that measure food prices confirmed a lower rate of increase, sustaining the trend reflected by INDEC when it reported that they had risen 5.8% in May.

For LCG, in the first two weeks of June, basic products had an average increase of 1.3% and if the last two weeks of May are added, “end-to-end” inflation stands at 5.2%.

This study highlights that “meats” (-1%) together with “fruits” (-1%) and “vegetables” (0.7%) flattened the index in the last week, compared to the increases shown by dairy products (2, 2%), sugar (2%) and baked goods (1.7%).

Meanwhile, for the Eco Go consultancy directed by Marina Dal Poggetto, in the second week of June the variation of food was 0.7%

“With this data and considering a weekly variation projection of 1.6% for the next two weeks of the month, inflation for food consumed at home in June would climb to 7.3% per month,” explained Eco Go.

Meanwhile, for Libertad y Progreso, its category “food and beverages” had an increase of 4.7% in the first half of June “slowing down 2.7 points compared to May.”

A similar panorama was recently published by Ecolatina, whose category “’food’ grew 6.9%, marking a deceleration of 1.2 points compared to the same period of the previous month”.

“The lower increase responds to a lower evolution of mass consumption products, which grew 6.9% after the high record of the first half of May (8.4%), together with a moderation in fruit (2.8 %) and meats (1.6%). The greatest increases were seen in vegetables (16.4%), Condiments (9.1%), Take-away meals (9.3%), Infusions (9.0%) and Sugar, honey and sweets (8.1% ).

On the other hand, for Free Consumers in the first fifteen days of June the basic basket registered an increase of 3.08%.

Although the percentages may vary according to how each consultant makes up its study basket, what is relevant is that all the works point in the same direction.

A series of factors contributed to the formation of this scenario, among which the stability of the exchange rate stands out, after the jump at the end of April that settled it in the area of ​​$480/490.

In turn, all the analysts agree that the general inflation floor in Argentina will continue at high levels, with some months with occasional drops, such as June, which compares against a month of May in which the increases in utility rates.

The other side of this scenario as a point of concern is that the slowdown in prices is combined with a drop in consumption.

The latest report from the Argentine Chamber of Commerce (CAC) revealed that in April sales grew just 1.5%, far from the double-digit increases that were registered until the end of 2022. “Everything seems to indicate that the numbers for May will be negatives”, advanced the entity in its last survey.

With respect to sales for “Father’s Day”, the CAC reported a 1.2% year-on-year drop in sales, which coincides with the general drop in family consumption.

For its part, an analysis by the consulting firm Scentia specialized in consumption showed that in April there was a general decrease of 0.3% in the year-on-year measurement. This contraction was the result of a decrease in local businesses that could not be offset by the increase in large-area supermarkets.

Given this situation, the government launched the “Precios Justos Barriales” program, whose impact has not yet been captured by measurements, although it is suspected that it will be marginal.

In a more in-depth study, a study by the NIQ consultancy published by the Chamber of Supermarkets showed that six out of 10 Argentines believe that we are experiencing a recession and that four out of 10 consumers say they have income just to cover their food and housing expenses. .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

