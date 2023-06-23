Food prices jumped in the third week of June

Food prices returned to the upward path during the third week of June, leaving behind the deceleration of the first days of the month.

According to the consultancy LCG, food and beverages had an average increase of 2.67% with respect to the previous week, with which an increase of 7.6% is accumulated in the last four weeks.

In May inflation, the division with the highest incidence in all regions was Food, with 5.8%, according to INDEC.

In the survey during the third week of June, LCG detected increases in 4.6% in condiments, 4.5% in baked goods, 4% in ready-to-go meals, 3.9% in dairy products, 3.5% in infused drinks, 2.6% in sugar, 1.6% in vegetables, 1.6% in oils and 1.2% in meats, while in fruits it was observed a drop of 0.4%.

Italy without pasta: they call not to buy them for the “disproportionate prices”

When analyzing what happened in the last four weeks to the third of June, increases in 12.6% in oils, 11.8% in ready-to-go meals, 9.4% in dairy products, 8.3% in sugar, 7.6% in baked goods, 6.1% in beverages and infusions to be consumed at home, 6% in meat, 1.1% in vegetables and 1% in fruit.

The work that LCG carries out weekly is based on the study of eight thousand products distributed in five supermarket chains.

For its part, the consultant EcoGo registered a variation of 2.3% of food prices in the third week of June, compared to the previous one.

“With this data and considering a weekly variation projection of 1.5% for the last two weeks of the month, the inflation of food consumed at home in June would climb to 7.5% per month”.

If one also considers the evolution of the food consumed outside the home (7.6%)food inflation would reach 7.5% in June.

LM CP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

