For a bunch of dollars

We don’t know if Milei will win and the Argentine economy will replace the peso with the dollar. The truth is that the one that was dollarized is the campaign:

• Espert said that Kirchnerism should raise a monument to the IMF for the measures it supports;

• Larreta rejected Bullrich’s idea of ​​requesting a new loan from the Fund to build a shield;

• Massa said that the Fund must be paid so that it never comes back;

• the blue dollar skyrocketed after the new government economic measures were announced and set a new record;

• In the next few days, Argentina should pay the IMF with its own resources? if the agency’s board does not formally approve the technical agreement that the staff would have already made: there are about 3,500 million… dollars, of course (De la Rúa fell for 1,260 million, almost a third of the pending payment);

• Olmedo began raffling 100 dollars a day as part of his campaign.

We have no choice but to talk about dollars and the Fund, because we will get to vote in PASO with a sword of Damocles over our heads, not just over the government. Patricia Reina – obsessed with getting out of the stocks as soon as possible – put a complicated topic on the table, since in this way she was quickly associated with her passing through the government of De la Rúa, a terrible memory for the enormous majority of society. Macri returned to the aid of the Fund at the time and the pre-candidate proposes to insist once again with said support. Although it is technically correct, it is electorally inconvenient: it gives a feeling of eternal yoke. Beyond that detail, the pre-candidate played in recent days with two advertising pieces. In one, he speaks to the camera trying to resignify what violence is, based on the “bare” move of making it appear excessively aggressive, turning towards a calmer, more emotional and hopeful tone, linking his slogan -the force of change- with the strength of the Argentines.

In the same vein of lowering two changes, the other piece aims not to be exclusively associated with the idea of ​​”if it’s not everything, it’s nothing” with an emotional, close-up spot, with images of strong symbolic content, touching, smiling –as if to say “behind that image of strength, there is also a sensitive being”- and with an unmistakable identification with agricultural production (he is wearing a poncho all the time). The final image is not hers, but that of a country man (translation: the protagonist will be you, not just me), and she insists on linking the strength of the Argentines as the force of change.

As of now, there are two weeks left for the PASO and the Emir of Cumelén continues without making his support for Bullrich explicit. This can have several hypotheses, not mutually exclusive, namely:

1) Will Macri believe that his indications were enough and then it is not necessary to explain the obvious?

2) Do you think it is better to leave the protagonist to her so as not to tarnish her projection of leadership?

3) Given the internal virulence, if played for her, would he lose his role as container and guarantor of unity?

4) What if she loses? Will she be blown away?

5) Is there a social claim for what he did?

6) The defeats of Losada and Loredo -for whom the creator of the PRO bet- are not good signs of a society that appears to want order and strict attitudes.

This last point leads to another question that could be defining in Argentine politics: does territory kill networks and national television? It would be necessary to pay attention to what the territorials that respond to Peladism are doing these days, since there is beginning to be evidence that successful local leaders are balancing a struggle that until two or three weeks ago seemed favorable to Patricia.

But she is not the only one who is lowering two changes and seeks to convey closeness. After a series of missteps, the “lion” Milei is opting for spontaneous walks, with more physical contact, which several months ago was just a “touch and go”, which could last a block at most. Not only that, but she grabbed the Duck and almost said that it is the same as the “sinister” Larreta. Because? Because the business of third parties is to differentiate themselves from the two big ones, associating them as equals. This is what Ucedé did in the 1980s or Frepaso in the 1990s. If for the libertarian the problem was only the mayor of Buenos Aires and not Bullrich, it indicated a possibility of agreement. But that, among other things, was blurring him. Therefore, he again attacks the Breed almost in totum. For the majority of his voters, both Kirchnerism and Macri’s essay are to blame for him, which is why he drinks from being disappointed on both sides.

The blurring of Milei is not making Bullrich grow, nor is it helping Together for Change, because the main opposition has not yet emerged from its conflictive labyrinth. In any case, there could be greater abstention, since the left is not taking advantage of “the malaise in culture.” In the midst of all this, Schiaretti can show that her model at least gives electoral successes.

Despite all the troubles, problems and irresolvable dilemmas, Sergio Tomás Copperfield looks at the stage with his usual infinite optimism. His mantra is that those who fight are not lost, whether it is the agreement with the Fund, his candidacy or the electoral bid. In general, he continues to concentrate the vast majority of the pro-government vote, while “Pajarito’s son” feels comfortable in his role as “enfant terrible.” As we discussed in this column last week, he has no choice but to show hyperactivity -like a Duracell rabbit- closeness to his target and play counterattack (paraphrasing Perón, those who come will be worse than us).

In 1964 Sergio Leone began his great spaghetti western trilogy with “For a Fistful of Dollars”. The director uses the figure of an anonymous hero who comes to bring order to a town where two gangs compete for local control. All for a handful of dollars.

