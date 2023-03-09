The situation in Rosario is increasingly alarming. More than 60 crimes accumulated so far this year, the neighbors are afraid and ask for security. The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernandezannounced the dispatch of federal forces and the army to urbanize popular neighborhoods. While, this Wednesday the Minister of Security Aníbal Fernández was present in the city of Santa Fe to make effective the landing of federal forces.

“The president’s announcement is a mistakeonly 400 police officers were added to the 1,000 that already existed,” he told this outlet. Jose Nunez, Deputy of Together for Change for Santa Fe.”When there is an emergency, no measure is enough, but this is progress”, he added.

“Kirchnerism has been ruling for 3 years and 3 months and only now did they understand this claim”, concluded the legislator. After a series of unfortunate statements, Security Minister Aníbal Fernández arrived in the province today after so many days of violence.

In this sense, according to Núñez: “Two things can happen: They underestimated the problem and the other may be that they are not interested in solving the problem.” “Aníbal Fernández said several times that it is a problem that the province of Santa Fe has to solve.”

In addition, he added: “If the security minister would really like orobjective of caring for Rosario, the Ministry of Security would work in Rosario,” because “it is the place with the highest index of insecurity and homicides in Argentina”. “The minister has to be there and not drinking coffee in an office in Recoleta and doing Statements that do not bring peace of mind to Rosario”, said the deputy.

Rosario feel unprotected, every day there are more crimes and the feeling of insecurity abounds. “There are almost 4,000 cameras in the integrated surveillance system and today Rosario only has 100 and half are not working. We feel that we are in the hands of no one”, asserted the interviewee, who later stated that in Rosario “There is no policy to combat drug trafficking.”

Aníbal Fernández disembarked in Rosario with more Federal Forces

Aníbal Fernández traveled to Rosario this Wednesday the 8th and commissioned the members of the Federal Forces of the Unified Command. This is one of the measures announced this Tuesday the 7th by the president Alberto Fernandezwhere there will be a reinforcement of 400 employees.

The reinforcement is made up of 300 troops from the National Gendarmerie and another 100 from the Federal Police to strengthen security in a city that suffers violence almost every day.