For a Uñac there is nothing better than another Uñac: Rubén, brother of the governor, sounds like a candidate

The ruling of the Supreme Court considering unconstitutional the re-election attempt of San Juan Governor Sergio Uñac was the political news of the week, and forced the local ruling party to have to decide, urgently, the formula with which it will face the elections already set for July 2.

The deadline for the Frente de Todos to define those names will expire on Tuesday, several names from the environment of Governor Uñac circulate as possible replacements in the search for the Governor’s Office, but this Friday in the province of Cuyo the possibility that it is his brother was mentioned with emphasis , the national senator Rubén Uñac who heads the ticket of the Frente de Todos.

The legislator has a mandate in the Senate until December 10, he has always stood out for his low profile and already has the experience of having been lieutenant governor of José Luis Gioja between 2007 and 2011.

The governor of San Juan, Sergio Uñac.

Rubén Uñac’s idea of ​​being placed as his brother’s replacement was based, according to the versions, on the importance of “maintaining the last name on the official party’s ballots”, given the high positive image of the president in his province, a circumstance that would serve to maintain power within the family.

Another of those who was on the list of possible replacements is the current candidate for lieutenant governor of Uñac, Andean Christian, but the provincial leader was in charge this Friday of ruling out that possibility.

“Andino continues as a vice candidate because the position referred to is that of the candidate for governor, if the order of the formula changes, everyone would have the possibility to do so. This is a suspension of elections that were in progress. There is only one position alluded to With Cristian we have the best relationship, this morning we have been talking. Cristian is a great mayor and a great candidate for lieutenant governor,” the governor said in recent hours.

In addition, he did not rule out competing for a national position now that another mandate in the province was banned. “It is not safe and I do not rule out anything either. Today we have to continue this process, what my person is going to do is irrelevant,” he said in this regard.

This year, in addition to being able to integrate some national formula, Uñac could be a candidate for senator or national deputy.