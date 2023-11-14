For Acqua dell’Elba the week becomes Green

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Green Week of Acqua dell’Elba returns from 20 to 26 November, a family cosmetics company founded 22 years ago by Fabi and Chiara Murzi and Marco Turoni, which became a Benefit Company in 2021, present on the market with 24 single-brand stores in Italy and 3 abroad and a distribution network that includes around 700 perfumeries.

The event, now in its fourth edition, is organized by the company and its Foundation of the same name, a non-profit organization whose objective is to create value for the Island of Elba through dedicated projects and supporting local realities in 5 specific areas : environment, education, culture, social/health and art.

The event includes a calendar of events designed to bring attention to the territory and people, with particular attention to the needs of future generations. Green Week is a space dedicated to triple sustainability: environmental, economic and social.

It is deliberately held during Black Friday week and aims to offer a different perspective on how to create value for all of us. Precisely to raise awareness of critical and conscious consumption, Acqua dell’Elba does not, as always, provide discounts or promotions linked to this occasion. Rather, upon purchasing Acqua dell’Elba products for a minimum amount of 104 euros on the brand’s e-commerce site, in single-brand stores and in perfumeries in Italy, customers will receive the Green Box: a kit containing a bottle of an Acqua dell’Elba air freshener and the refill of a fragrance of your choice in the 500ml format.

Not only a gesture of care towards its customers, but also a concrete action in support of the Acqua dell’Elba Foundation. In fact, the total proceeds of the 2,800 pieces available for this initiative will be donated to support the activities it carries out.