Governor Arabela Carreras assured that Juntos Somos Río Negro is “inaugurating a new way of doing politics” by prioritizing dialogue over “holding charges.”

“We are inaugurating a new way of doing politics. In my case, I have been governor for three years and I would have a new term as a possibility. However, we decided to avoid internal confrontations that tear the parties apart and generate agreements within our political force,” said the provincial president in statements to Télam Radio.

The president ratified her support for the candidacy of Senator Alberto Weretilnek and considered that the inmates “delay our ability to give answers” and made it clear that the dialogue “is a sample of what can be done when we prioritize the common good” before than “personal interests” linked to “holding positions or aspiring to certain positions on the public scale.”

He remarked that “an election is always a challenge. It is a very particular and singular step, so we are going to wait until Sunday, when the polls open, to see how the population of Río Negro considers us.

Carreras maintained that “a lot of work was done” in an “extremely adverse” context to “project the different strategic plans into the future” and stressed that “concrete results” have been achieved, such as “housing, public works and investment projects, mainly in matters energetic”.

«A lot remains planned for the future. Society changes and is demanding new ways of managing, ways of linking politics with society. Public management is always unfinished because we managed to complete certain projects, but everything that is missing is permanently evident », he assumed.

He said that “the key is to maintain a good link with the population, listening a lot, proposing and debating solutions across all political forces, to achieve constant improvements in the population’s standard of living.”



