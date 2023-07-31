For Bubbles Bidco (Soap & Water) financing of 500 million

Objective: to strengthen the position of leader in the home and personal care market, a sector in constant expansion both in Italy and abroad

at Marika Gerrvasio

Bubbles Bidco – a holding owned by the American fund HIG Capital and the Barbarossa family and majority shareholder of Acqua & Sapone, a home and personal brand with a staff of over 5 thousand collaborators and a sales network of more than 700 stores in Italy. – signed a loan of 495 million euro with a pool of Italian and international financial institutions which will strengthen the financial solidity and flexibility of the holding company and will be used to refinance the existing debt, as well as to support the numerous development projects and working capital management activities.

“Structuring a debt transaction worth almost 500 million in a financial and inflationary context like the current one is further confirmation of the confidence in our industrial project and the current and prospective solidity of the economic-financial position of the group – explains Carlo Schiavo, director Bubbles Bidco delegate –. We continue our path of value creation with investments to further strengthen our position as leader in the home and personal care market, a sector in constant expansion and growth both in Italy and in other international markets”.

Stefano Giambelli, managing director of HIG Capital, adds: «We are very satisfied with the investment in Acqua & Sapone. The excellent results achieved to date and the quality of the development plan have been confirmed by the ability to refinance the existing debt on schedule”.