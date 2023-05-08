For Cotril, the target is 33 million in revenues in 2023 and Ebitda at 20%

Listen to the audio version of the article

Cotril, a 100% made in Italy hairbeauty group, closed 2022 with a turnover of 28

million euros with a forecast, for 2023, of 33 million euros with an ebitda of 20%.

In the first quarter of 2023, in fact, the group has already recorded organic growth in revenues and margins, thanks to the integration of the various brands: in addition to Cotril, positioned at the top of the luxury fashion segment, the group includes Ctl, specialized in the development of third-party solutions, Altissima, a range of cosmetic formulations enriched with nutraceutical ingredients, and Tecna, specialized in bioethical, natural and sustainable cosmetics.

With the Cotril brand, the group from Bollate, in the province of Milan, has invested more and more in the world of cinema over the years. After Cortinametraggio, Filming Italy Los Angeles, the film festivals of Berlin, Malaga, Rome and Venice, in fact, will support the Riviera International Film Festival, the festival, now in its seventh edition, which every year rewards the best films by directors under 35 and the most interesting documentaries on the environment.

From 9 to 14 May in Sestri Levante (Genoa) it will make available its hair & make-up professionals who will take care of the styling of the actors, talents and journalists involved throughout the event.