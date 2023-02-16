Home Entertainment For Epil Point, the goal is 100 centers by 2024
Entertainment

Epil Point, a chain specializing in definitive laser hair removal, closes 2022 with revenues of over 9 million euros, up 140% compared to 2021. The number of centers is also increasing, reaching 50, setting a record of 30 new openings in the past year.

The chain, currently present in Tuscany, Lazio, Abruzzo and Campania (over 150 employees, all women), is preparing for further expansion in 2023, opening new centers in Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Liguria to strengthen its presence in the north Italy with the aim of reaching the quota of 100 centers by the second quarter of 2024.

«Our expansion strategy aims only at opening directly managed centres: we do not believe in franchising as a brand development structure – says Fabio Formisano, CEO of the group – because unlike product retail, the customer experience and consequently , customer satisfaction, passes exclusively through the quality of the service in the phases that the customer experiences within the centre. Thanks to continuous investments in new technologies, together with the aesthetic surgeon Dario Martusciello, we have devised a protocol capable of guaranteeing results within a maximum of 15 sessions».

The brand began evaluating the possibility of partnering with private equity funds during 2022. In particular, the company has initiated the first contacts, but does not plan to implement this option before 2024.

