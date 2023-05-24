For gems, traceability is still a mirage

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the spring of last year, the gem market was hit by disruptive news: Fura Gems, the Canadian mining company that had purchased the historic mines of Coscuez, had extracted from those very green mountains in the Colombian district of Boyacá two huge emeralds, 81. 2 and 83.8 carats. Operations in that region known for centuries for the generosity and beauty of its green gems resumed in 2016, after the signing of peace agreements between the Bogota government and the FARC militias. However, the exceptional carat weight of those emeralds was only one of their characteristics: at the Dubai auction where they were presented, Fura Gems had in fact brought the first batch of emeralds entirely traced according to a blockchain system developed by the Swiss Gübelin Gem Lab .

The two Colombian emeralds of over 80 carats mined by Fura Gems

The market for colored stones – rubies, emeralds and sapphires – is growing faster than that of diamonds, so much so that the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NGO that promotes the sustainable exploitation of mineral resources) estimates that by 2028 it will be worth 10 billion dollars, against 2 in 2018. However, the institute always underlines, a serious problem weighs on this growth: 90% of colored gems are not traced.

The theme of the origin and ethics of colored stones is crucial in the industry, and is one of its most urgent and most complex challenges, as Iris Van Der Veken, director of the Watch & Jewelery Initiative 2030, also underlined in an interview with Only 24 Hours. And this was confirmed by a recent study by Gemfields, the largest colored gem mining company in the world based in Great Britain, which closed 2022 with record revenues of $341 million (+32% compared to 2021).

Gemfields has tried to draw up a picture as realistic as possible of the global market for colored gems, underlining, however, from the very first lines of its study, almost insurmountable criticalities: «The greatest challenge when trying to identify the global production of colored gems it is the lack of data – we read -. Most come from artisanal mines, so there is no official data. Large private mining companies are not obligated to disclose their balance sheets, but report their activities to the authorities of the different countries in which they operate. But underdeveloped countries, precisely those from which most of the colored gems come, do not have organized systems nor do they share the little data available to them».

Ruby in the Montepuez mining area, in Mozambique

Not only. Even when certain data were available on the quantity of carats extracted in each country, there is no unequivocal definition of the quality of gems: «For rubies – continues the Gemfields study – they cannot be considered in the same category (although are part of the same mineralogical family, ndr) red corundum and a ruby ​​of exceptional quality intended for high jewellery, stones that can reach a price per carat even 30 million times higher». A problematic confrontation has taken shape around rubies in recent years: in 2009, in the area of ​​Montepuez, in Mozambique, enormous deposits of rubies were discovered, from which today most of the high quality rubies on the planet come. It is one of the poorest areas of an already very poor country, which the “mashababos” militias linked to ISIS are trying to occupy to control the ruby ​​market. Gemfields, which owns 75% of Montepuez, has repeatedly had to stop mining operations to try to protect the population.