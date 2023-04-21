Home » For Lanata, Scioli is “the best official candidate” and Milei’s dollarization “is impracticable”
Entertainment

For Lanata, Scioli is “the best official candidate” and Milei’s dollarization “is impracticable”

by admin
For Lanata, Scioli is “the best official candidate” and Milei’s dollarization “is impracticable”

Jorge Lanata participated this Thursday, April 20, in a television report in which he analyzed the record rise of the dollarthe picture of Sergio Massa and Alberto Fernández In the context of the crisis, the most solid candidacies in the middle of an electoral year, as well as the disruptive proposals of Javier Miley to stabilize the economy. From the journalist’s point of view, Daniel Scioli represents “the best candidate” of Peronism, while dollarization proposed by the liberal economist would be “impracticable”.

In the context of the program Truth Consequenceconducted by Maru Duffard y Luciana GeunaLanata opined that the recent photo of the Minister of Economy together with the President “Obviously it’s a lie.”

“What is interesting is the moment in which it became known,” warned the journalist in TN. “At the worst moment of the increase in the dollar, the photo appears talking about something else.”

“In the middle of the dollar at $440 you can’t say that you get along with Massa”held Jorge Lanata.

Regarding the weight of Sergio Massa within the ruling party, Lanata considered that “everything hangs by a thread called Sergio Massa”.

However, he dismissed his eventual candidacy in 2023 and postponed it until the 2027 elections. “If I were him [Massa]I don’t even want to introduce myself now”sentenced.

Faced with this, the journalist recognized the merits of Daniel Scioli as the best candidate of Peronism.

“I think the best candidate now would be Scioli”expressed in the program Truth Consequence.

In the midst of the suffocating lack of dollars, the Government expanded the stocks of payments to companies

See also  Memories with Huo Jianhua for the first time, Ruby Lin was rejected for snacks | Hua Deng Chu Shang | The Epoch Times

What Lanata said about Javier Milei

Regarding the figure of the libertarian economist, Lanata considered that many of his recipes have no possible application in the complex economic scenario of the country.

“Many of the things that mercy poses are impractical. Dollarization, if Congress exists, is impracticable because it will not have a majority,” said Jorge Lanata.

“To be able to dollarize, he needs someone to lend him 45 billion dollars,” he justified.

However, he clarified that Milei’s popular growth “is a miracle” and that she will have an amazing performance in the PASO. “What Milei did is a miracle, in the PASO he will be the most voted,” she reflected.

“I didn’t think Milei’s role was going to become so important.. I think he will make a much better choice than is thought, above 27%,” the journalist concluded.

CA/ED

You may also like

You may also like

Institute will receive Banfield for the date 13

Xu Zhi’an’s new single “Not in vain” tears...

The energy glove exploded! The second promotional video...

«Il sol dell’avvenire», the new film by Nanni...

Boric announced the creation of a state company...

The 4K restored version of “Scented Soul Girl”...

Art and fashion, in Forlì the two universes...

Boca Juniors wants to end its negative streak...

Interpretation of the premiere of the movie “Say...

An officialism of ladies’ orchestra

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy