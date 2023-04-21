For Lanata, Scioli is “the best official candidate” and Milei’s dollarization “is impracticable”

Jorge Lanata participated this Thursday, April 20, in a television report in which he analyzed the record rise of the dollarthe picture of Sergio Massa and Alberto Fernández In the context of the crisis, the most solid candidacies in the middle of an electoral year, as well as the disruptive proposals of Javier Miley to stabilize the economy. From the journalist’s point of view, Daniel Scioli represents “the best candidate” of Peronism, while dollarization proposed by the liberal economist would be “impracticable”.

In the context of the program Truth Consequenceconducted by Maru Duffard y Luciana GeunaLanata opined that the recent photo of the Minister of Economy together with the President “Obviously it’s a lie.”

“What is interesting is the moment in which it became known,” warned the journalist in TN. “At the worst moment of the increase in the dollar, the photo appears talking about something else.”

“In the middle of the dollar at $440 you can’t say that you get along with Massa”held Jorge Lanata.

Regarding the weight of Sergio Massa within the ruling party, Lanata considered that “everything hangs by a thread called Sergio Massa”.

However, he dismissed his eventual candidacy in 2023 and postponed it until the 2027 elections. “If I were him [Massa]I don’t even want to introduce myself now”sentenced.

Faced with this, the journalist recognized the merits of Daniel Scioli as the best candidate of Peronism.

“I think the best candidate now would be Scioli”expressed in the program Truth Consequence.

In the midst of the suffocating lack of dollars, the Government expanded the stocks of payments to companies

What Lanata said about Javier Milei

Regarding the figure of the libertarian economist, Lanata considered that many of his recipes have no possible application in the complex economic scenario of the country.

“Many of the things that mercy poses are impractical. Dollarization, if Congress exists, is impracticable because it will not have a majority,” said Jorge Lanata.

“To be able to dollarize, he needs someone to lend him 45 billion dollars,” he justified.

However, he clarified that Milei’s popular growth “is a miracle” and that she will have an amazing performance in the PASO. “What Milei did is a miracle, in the PASO he will be the most voted,” she reflected.

“I didn’t think Milei’s role was going to become so important.. I think he will make a much better choice than is thought, above 27%,” the journalist concluded.

CA/ED