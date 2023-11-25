For Maslatón, the Macri and Milei agreement was conceived in 2022

The strategic distribution of power shown by the next government of Javier mercy in favour of Mauricio Macri In the last hours it generated noise in all sectors. One of the first to come out to denounce this was the political-financial analyst Carlos Maslatón, who knew how to participate in the origins of La Libertad Avanza, but ended up on the opposite side for several reasons, among which stands out that his limit is, precisely, an alliance with the former president and leader of the PRO. It is that for the bitcoin lawyer and former columnist of C5N, The Macri-Milei agreement was not so sudden, but rather it was simmering since June 2022when the president-elect changed radically.

Maslatón brutally unloaded on his social networks, especially when it emerged that Luis “Toto” Caputo He would be in charge of the Ministry of Economy. This is Macri’s former Secretary of Finance when he went to seek credit from the IMF, the one with the 100-year bond and also the former president of the Central Bank whom Javier Milei himself harshly criticized in television interviews for the capital flight that occurred in his management. Likewise, the idea of ​​naming Patricia Bullrich At the head of the Security portfolio he confirmed the great interference of Macrismo in the next government.

“For you, libertarian. Milei spoke to you for 5 years against the Keynesians, in favor of dollarization and chainsaws. They worked you up. You voted for Macri, not for Milea. With this economical equipment, the financial corruption I save all anti-liberal politics. You were a useful idiot“Maslatón published on his X account.

Milei’s “autoboycott”: in a month he talked about the sale of weapons, organs and even children while his image fell

What Maslatón said in 2022

However, a year and a half ago, in an interview he gave to PROFILEthe former Milei owner warned about a possible “self-boycott” related to the radical change in Milei: he changed part of his team, distanced himself from some like Maslatón himself, talked about the sale of organs, sale of children and free carrying of weapons in the same month, and slipped the possibility of competing in a PASO against the “hawks” of the PRO, meaning Macri or Bullrich.

In that note from June 2022, Maslatón was forceful: “In 50 years that I have followed politics around the world, I’ve never seen someone self-boycott like that. I don’t know if he is conscious or unconsciousthat will be determined by history, but it seems that he is frustrated, that he found himself with a task and a responsibility that he “He doesn’t feel comfortable taking charge (for his candidacy for president in 2023).”

For his part, at that time, Milei was already introducing the possibility of allying himself with part of the PRO: “I am not going to go to Together for Change. I am not going to mix with the collectivists who are part of the Argentine failure. But Yes, I am willing to welcome the ‘hawks’, people like (Mauricio) Macri and (Patricia) Bullrich, into the ranks of La Libertad Avanza.”

Luis Caputo met with bankers to bring peace of mind about the Leliq

Asked about the coincidence of dates between the “autoboycott” and the first meetings with Macri, Maslatón spoke again with PROFILE this Friday, November 24 and confirmed the theory: “That separation that he had from several people around him coincides with his conversations with Macri. Why did he change his electoral strategy and start saying crazy things in 2022? Because of the arrangement with Macri, which was one of the suspicions that I had and that was only made public after the general elections.“.

Furthermore, Maslatón said on his social networks that “the reality is that the liberal LLA project was annihilated in June 2022 when Milei closed with Macri in hiding. Today it is made public, Macri governs and not Milei, and LLA voters were scammed“.

Now, the financial expert lawyer said that this agreement will be worse than he imagined because “Milei is Macri’s employee: “In June 2022 I declared that, despite my irreparable differences with Milei, I would vote for him as long as he did not settle with Macri. I did well, but it was worse. Macri is the owner of the government and Milei is his puppet employee. Caputo is Keynesianism, debt, default, inflation and corruption“.

Maslatón’s defenses against Milei, Macri and Caputo

Always active on the networks, Maslatón’s last hours were very hot because he attacked Luis Caputo’s return to power hard, also running to Emilio Ocampo of the Central Bank and declining, in principle, his promise to dollarize and eliminate the BCRA: “What a liar you are, Milei. You have opted for Keynesianism, the budget deficit, monetary emission, fiscal and quasi-fiscal debt, trout banking that creates deposits in the air. You will always have a central bank, an econometrician and a traitor to liberalism. “argued the former panelist of C5N.

Macri’s seal in Milei’s cabinet: Bullrich stays with Security and Caputo positions himself in Economy

The financial-economic outlook that Maslatón gave is serious: “Keep in mind. This is Caputo, in his ‘resignation’ in September 2018. The specialty of the new one chosen by Macri and Milei is to put together the worst and most corrupt financial schemes against the people and then give up as soon as the crash begins. There is no worse than Caputo“.

And he concluded by warning about a possible new Bonex Plan: “Caputo’s financial criminal, naturally, will not seek to redeem the leliqs by paying them, even partially, nor will he lower the interest rate. His idea is to increase nominal pesos at speed and then swap them for a bonus favorable to the jets of the City and for that the debt remains on the head of every poor Argentine. In 2018 he left the mark on how this rinser of the state’s assets and liabilities operates, in his favor. and the president Milei, who said he was not going to impose a Bonex Plan, this is just what his appointee Caputo will do. But not a Bonex Plan like the one from 1990 but a much worse one, Taylorized at the service of financial crime“.

