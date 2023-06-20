For prosecutor Jorge Gómez, Cecilia Strzyzowski was killed on June 2 at the Sena house

Prosecutor Jorge Gómez, who is investigating the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowskiargued this Monday 19 that the elements collected so far around the case indicate that the young woman was murdered on the morning of June 2 in the house of the couple made up of the social leader Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña.

“The conclusion is that Cecilia was killed on June 2 in that house,” said the instructor.who pointed out that so far the son of the couple and husband of the young woman, César Sena, is the perpetrator of the femicide and his parents are necessary participants.

“César committed a femicide and not his parents, in principle,” said Gómezwho indicated that the evidence indicates that Cecilia entered the Sena house shortly after 9 in the morning on June 2 “and did not leave by her own means.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that “Cecilia and César’s phones always moved together, until they turned off.”

The prosecutor also stressed that the investigation concludes that messages were sent to the family from the phone when the young woman was no longer alive.

One of the elements against the Sena is the presumption that they lied to Cecilia, by pointing out that she and her husband were going to settle in Ushuaia. “None of this was real. Without a doubt, Cecilia had been lied to,” he concluded.

Gómez explained that the prosecutor’s office has until June 27 to issue a resolution on the charges, which would be with preventive detention.

This Sunday, The investigators of Cecilia’s femicide revealed that one of the rings found among the cremated objects in the Emerenciano neighborhood would be the young woman’s engagement ring and, for the investigators, the jewel has a description similar to the one that the young woman uploaded to her Instagram last September when she announced that she was marrying César Sena.

Among the items found were also clothing, a pair of earrings, and more rings. Cecilia’s family maintains that the objects belong to the young woman.

“The best anniversary month gift you could have given me is to choose me as your life partner. I say yes and a thousand times YES”says the social media post.

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation, the investigators await the official results of the tests to announce whether the cremated items found in the Emerenciano neighborhood belong to the 28-year-old girl.

Gloria Romero, Cecilia’s mother, was at the prosecutor’s office together with criminal lawyers Juan Antonio Arregin and Gustavo Briend, where they were summoned to inform them about the progress of the case, especially about the suitcase and burned clothes that were found. this Sunday in the Emerenciano neighborhood.

“The Justice summoned us to a meeting about what was found on Sunday and there was a discussion between the complaint and the prosecution due to the lack of communication,” Arregin explained.who reported that the objects are in custody and have already begun to be analyzed: “We ask for a public hearing where the defense lawyers are so that the elements are exhibited and recognized because we know that they are going to prevent it.”

“Justice did not show us anything, they only told us what was kidnapped,” said Arregin. “We claim the absence of an exact and reliable communication,” warned Arregin, who maintained that “the defense strategy will be to annul the process and not seek the truth.”

“They told us ‘there are these elements’, but they did not show them. They blamed you (by the press) who were snooping on the raids, but they said they are going to guarantee the legality of the investigation,” said the lawyer.

The woman said that her daughter wore “a wedding ring and a headband that she did not take off even to bathe.”while he said that the mobilization is to “fire his daughter” since “there is no hope of finding her alive.”

This Monday, César Sena, the main defendant, was expected to be transferred to the Charadai Police Station, located 99 kilometers from Resistencia, because he maintains “too much talk” with his dad despite being in separate cells.

“They are going to transfer it for strategic reasons, to guarantee that it can be safewe agree, but we hold the Government of the Province, the Chaco Police and the Judiciary fully responsible, since (Emerenciano Sena) has to remain detained and be put on trial,” said Arregin.

