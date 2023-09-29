After the tie (0-0) between Boca and Palmeiras for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinalsthe experienced Almirón archer criticized that the Allianz Parque playing fieldwhere they will play the revenge, have synthetic grass.

Boca will have to face the locals in a difficult scenario. On the one hand, it will be facing the heat of the fans from the cast of Brazil who last night added color to the party and on the other, You will have to play on a surface you are not used to.

One of the most visible changes on this surface, Compared to natural grass, the ball rolls much faster. The Brazilian team chose to place 5-millimeter cylindrical rubber on the field, called TPE, which is a type of “thermoplastic elastomer.”

Under this scenario, the Club de la Ribera goalkeeper did not miss the opportunity to make his concern visible to the microphones.

«Es a little strange that at this point in life we ​​are talking that a soccer team has a synthetic field. The truth is that Conmebol or FIFA should say either hybrid or natural grassbecause this is football. For synthetic grass there is hockey”he declared.

In turn, he expressed that The revenge in Brazil will be “a tough match” for the xeneizes who will play the match as visitors. “We know that At home they are very strong. They are very accustomed to playing on synthetic. “We are going to go look for our job, our party,” he stressed.

Finally, he was asked if the result of the match with Palmeiras will have impact in the Superclásico that will be played this Sunday in the Bombonera starting at 2:00 p.m.. “They are two different things,” she said.

“Now Let’s start thinking about River, in the players he has. How to play the game. The technician is now going to have to understand very well what is coming. because next week we have a very good game ahead of us,” he concluded.





