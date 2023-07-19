Home » For the first time in 107 years, Atlantic City union leader will be a woman
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Most of those who clean hotel rooms, serve drinks and clear public areas in Atlantic City are women. And now, for the first time in 107 years, the union that represents them will be led by a woman.

Donna DeCaprio is one of the most influential figures in Atlantic City as president of Chapter 54 of the Unite Here union, which has some 10,000 members and has won several labor battles with the casino industry.

But there will be some labor peace in Atlantic City for at least three more years, following the approval of major contracts last summer that gave workers the highest wage increases they’ve ever had.

DeCaprio was the lead negotiator on those contracts, replacing then-chairman Bob McDevitt, who was convalescing from an illness that led to the amputation of one foot.

DeCaprio was able to negotiate the contract without going on strike, which would have been a blow to the Atlantic City casino industry, already battered by the pandemic and high inflation. And his long professional relationships with executives from the city’s nine casinos, as well as his understanding of the challenges workers in the industry face on a daily basis, helped finalize the deal.

“It’s extremely hard work that they do,” said DeCaprio, who began his career in the casino industry at Trop World in 1987, cleaning and organizing bar counters.

60% of Chapter 54 members are women.

“I think women generally have a more collaborative stance on solving problems,” DeCaprio said. “I would like to forge alliances with other unions, build more bridges.”

