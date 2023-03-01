Original title: For the first time on the ballet stage!Shanghai Ballet’s original “Phantom of the Opera” premiered in May Wu Husheng challenged to wear a mask to dance

The rehearsal scene of the original ballet “The Phantom of the Opera”

Dongfang.com reporter Bao Yongting reported on March 1: Shanghai Ballet’s original ballet “Phantom of the Opera” will have its world premiere at the Shanghai International Dance Center Grand Theater from May 11 to 14. From novels to musicals and movies, now this classic IP will be reinterpreted with ballet. On February 28, the main creative team unveiled the original ballet “Phantom of the Opera”.

It is reported that Shanghai Ballet’s original ballet “Phantom of the Opera” is adapted from the novel of the same name by French writer Gaston Leroux. The ballet is divided into two acts and is the first stage work to interpret the work in ballet language. The story took place at the end of the 19th century, with the “Phantom” hiding in the Paris Opera House as the main line. It tells the story of this peerless genius who, after discovering the new ballet star Christine, gave her all his skills and helped her achieve her goals. Possess her, and finally choose to fulfill her story.

British choreographer Derek Dean, who is the director of the show, has a deep relationship with Shanghai Ballet. He has created six classic and original ballets for Shanghai Ballet: “Romeo and Juliet”, “The Nutcracker”, “Swan Lake”, “Hamlet”, “Sleeping Beauty” and “La Traviata”.

“The Phantom of the Opera is created based on real human emotions, with more characters and stronger dramatic tension. When I read the original novel, I was deeply impressed by the role of the Phantom.” In Derek Dean’s view, The Phantom It is a character with two sides, both a kind and benevolent side, and a paranoid and jealous side. “The very difficult thing is that the actors need to wear masks to dance the whole work. I try to show the different emotions of Phantom from the choreography.”

The rehearsal scene of the original ballet “The Phantom of the Opera” Since last week, Shanghai Ballet’s actors have been in the rehearsal hall from morning to night, creating rehearsals with Dean and team leader Xin Lili. In the 20th year of joining the group, Wu Husheng, who often appeared as a prince, challenged himself again through the role of Phantom, dancing with a two-layer mask for the first time. “I have already started to rehearse wearing a simple mask, and I have to get used to wearing a mask and still showing the state of the characters.” In addition, the original ballet “The Phantom of the Opera” also assembled a strong creative team, including Carl Davis, the composer of the BBC version of “Pride and Prejudice”, the famous stage costume designer Rez Brotherston and the musical “Pride and Prejudice”. Mamma Mia! “Lighting designer Howard Harrison. Original ballet “The Phantom of the Opera” costume design “This city needs original works, as well as classic works. The original ballet “Phantom of the Opera” is tailor-made for the Shanghai Ballet by an international team and is unique in the world.” Director Xin Lili said that in the spring of 2023, foreign artists once again Come to Shanghai to cooperate hand in hand with Shanghai Ballet. In autumn, Shanghai Ballet will also go abroad again with the classic version of “Swan Lake”. See also Hao Peng, Director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Accelerate the release of advanced coal production capacity in accordance with laws and regulations, increase the purchase of imported coal It is worth mentioning that Dean designed two endings for the dance drama, which will surprise the audience in the premiere on May 11. At that time, the exquisite and elegant Shanghai-style ballet, the strong tension of British drama, the deep and mysterious stage, and the dreamy and grand music will all come together to bring new life and artistic power to this classic IP.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: