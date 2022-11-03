ROME – There are signs of change in the car market. For the first time, the share of plug-in cars fell in the third quarter, while hybrids and electric cars continued to gain ground. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), vehicles with a combustion engine and a small electric motor, rechargeable with the plug, accounted for 8.5% of new car sales between July and September but decreased by 6% compared to the previous year. ‘previous year in a European market that is recovering slightly after long months of crisis, declared the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

These models have suffered a sharp decline in the French and Italian markets, which were greedy for them, but remain in balance in Germany. For many experts, plug-in hybrids combine the disadvantages of combustion engines (air pollution) with those of electric motors (high weight and price due to the two engines). When not recharged regularly, these cars suffer from very high fuel consumption. But for some drivers who combine long distances on the highway with urban use, plug-in hybrids are still considered an alternative to diesel.

The 10 best-selling plug-in hybrids in Italy by Federico Pesce

06 June 2022



For their part, sales of gasoline and diesel cars continued to decline slightly after the sharp drops of previous quarters: gasoline remains the first car sold with a market share of 37.8%, but fell by 3.3. % on an annual basis, with 823,000 vehicles sold. Sales of diesel dropped 4.7% to 361,000 units and now have only a 16.5% market share. These figures are expected to continue to gradually decline until 2035: the EU agreed at the end of October on this deadline for the transition of the automotive market to zero exhaust emissions, condemning petrol and diesel for new cars.

They continue to grow. Fully electric models now account for 11.9% of the market, equal to 259,000 cars sold (+ 22% compared to the previous year), with strong increases in the quarter in all major markets except Italy. Light hybrids, which recharge while driving, grew by 6.9% over the previous year, reaching 492,000 units and a market share of 22.6%.